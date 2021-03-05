Meghan Markle defended by Jameela Jamil amid royal feud: 'The stench of their desperation is rotten'

More stars and close pals of Meghan Markle are leaping to her defense following allegations the duchess previously bullied royal palace staff members.

Jameela Jamil is the latest star to rally support for Prince Harry's wife as Buckingham Palace confirmed it's starting a probe into the Duchess of Sussex's alleged behavior while she was a working member of the British royal family -- claims a spokesperson for Markle has strongly refuted.

"So lemme just get this straight. The palace were fine with all of Meghan’s 'bullying' for years and years until a few days before they fear she may out them publicly. Seems like a legit claim. Maybe Andrew didn’t go to Pedo island with Epstein, maybe it was MEGHAN DRESSED AS HIM!" Jamil, a British actress, sarcastically tweeted on Thursday.

In another tweet, Jamil reminded the public that not only has the probe come to light just days before Markle and Prince’s Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, but also while she's pregnant.

"IF THIS IS WHAT THE ROYAL FAMILY IS COMFORTABLE DOING TO A HEAVILY PREGNANT WOMAN PUBLICLY.... can we even IMAGINE what they put her through privately? They seem terrified. Her interview hasn’t even aired yet. What are they covering up? The stench of their desperation is rotten," Jamil continued.

Also on Thursday, author and TV producer Lindsay Jill Roth, who reportedly close to Markle in college, has spoken up in her defense, calling attention to the duchess' kind spirit.

"Meg’s M.O. has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones. I know this to be true after 22 years of very close friendship. I have seen firsthand how she treats her friends and their families, and her colleagues," Roth captioned a pair of photos of the friends. One is from Roth's wedding, where Markle served as her maid of honor.

"If she’s driving with you in the passenger seat, she will fling her right arm in front of you at the slightest bump in a gesture of love to ensure your safety. If you have a specific goal, she will help you get there, and your passions will become hers on your behalf," Roth, author of "What Pretty Girls Are..." continued.

Roth went on to call Markle, 39, an "altruistic, magnanimous friend" and "laugh out loud funny,"

"And smart. She's more than just a cover story," Markle's friend concluded.

It was on Wednesday that the palace announced it would be starting a probe into Markle's alleged behavior while she was still a working royal at Kensington Palace. According to The Mirror, at least 10 royal aides are "queuing up" to participate if their identities are kept confidential.

"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the statement read, as confirmed by Fox News.

"Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article," the statement continued. "Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned."

Claims of Markle's alleged mistreatment has caused a media firestorm for her and Prince Harry. Buckingham Palace announced just last month the couple will not be returning as working members of the royal family.

In a now-deleted tweet, one Twitter user wrote, "You know, it is fully within the realm of possibility that BOTH the denizens of Buckingham/Kensington Palace AND the Duchess of Sussex are awful people. We do live in a world no longer constrained by simply binary oppositions," according to E! News.

Since, Jon Cowan -- a former writer and executive producer for the USA Network series, "Suits," which Markle starred in from 2011 to 2018 -- was quick to jump to his former co-worker’s defense following the critical tweet.

"It’s also possible the Duchess of Sussex is a good person thrust into an unimaginable world," Cowan lashed back. "Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book."

Markle's friend, actress Janina Gavankar, also expressed her support for the duchess. "I have known Meghan for 17 years. Here’s what she is: kind, strong, open," Gavankar wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

According to the Times in the U.K., the complaint was first made in October 2018, by Jason Knauf, Harry and Markle's former communications secretary. The complaint alleged that the former American actress drove two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.

The outlet reported that Knauf submitted the complaint in an effort to protect palace staffers who alleged they were being bullied by Markle. Some claimed they were even reduced to tears.

A source alleged that Harry, 36, pleaded with Knauf not to pursue the complaint. However, attorneys for the couple deny that the meeting took place or that Harry interfered with any staff matters.

"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement sent to Fox News on Wednesday.

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good," the statement added.

