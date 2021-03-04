10 ex-aides of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘queuing up’ to assist in bullying investigation: report

Some of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's former aides are reportedly preparing to cooperate with Buckingham Palace in its investigation into bullying allegations against the Duchess of Sussex.

According to The Mirror, at least 10 royal aides are "queuing up" to participate if their identities are kept confidential.

On Wednesday, the Palace announced it would be starting a probe into Markle's alleged behavior while she was still a working royal at Kensington Palace.

"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the statement read, as confirmed by Fox News on Wednesday.

"Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article," the statement continued. "Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned."

"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace," the statement concluded.

On Tuesday, The Times in the U.K. alleged that Markle faced a bullying complaint made by one of her close advisers. However, the 39-year-old’s team has strongly refuted the claims.

"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement sent to Fox News on Wednesday and again on Thursday regarding the Mirror's report.

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good," the statement added.

According to The Times, the complaint was first made in October 2018, by Jason Knauf, the couple’s former communications secretary. The complaint alleged that the former American actress drove two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes fired back at the allegations reported by The Times.

"Let’s just call this what it is – a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation," the spokesperson told the outlet.

"We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet," the spokesperson continued. "It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years."

The allegation came days before Markle’s televised sit-down with Oprah Winfrey alongside her husband is scheduled to air on Sunday.

Last week, CBS announced Harry and Markle will be speaking with Winfrey. It’s the couple’s first major television interview since quitting royal duties and moving to the U.S.

The sit-down, titled "Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special," will air on March 7.

A rep for Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.