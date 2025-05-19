Diddy trial witness reveals threats and violence that could support RICO charges: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jurors in the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial were introduced to a number of witnesses in the government's case against the disgraced music mogul.

The U.S. Attorney's Office called Dawn Richard to the stand, a former member of Diddy's Danity Kane girl group, who claimed the "Last Night" rapper threatened her to remain quiet about the alleged abuse of his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Los Angeles litigator John J. Perlstein exclusively told Fox News Digital that Richard's testimony could possibly support the government's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) charge.

"Corroborating Cassie Ventura’s testimony, Dawn Richard provided eyewitness accounts of multiple occasions where the defendant struck or attempted to strike Ventura, and also testified to Combs’ controlling behavior in stating that Combs allegedly said that he ‘owned’ Ventura and that her success would be on his terms," Perlstein said.

"As far as the RICO charges, Dawn also testified that Combs threatened her to maintain her silence, which can be perceived as an attempt to intimidate witnesses and obstruct justice. Her testimony supports the prosecution’s RICO case."

Richard testified Monday that she told Cassie to leave Diddy after witnessing the Bad Boy Records founder’s violent behavior toward his girlfriend. Although Cassie was allegedly torn, Richard testified that Cassie would listen, but she could see the fear.

The singer said she "observed Cassie being attacked." She alleged that Diddy came downstairs screaming, hit her in the head and beat her around.

Richard claimed Diddy "came downstairs angry saying where the f--- is his eggs." She then alleged Diddy grabbed a skillet of eggs and attempted to hit Cassie in the head.

Cassie allegedly fell to the ground, anticipating the hit, but it didn't hit her.

"She went into a fetal position ... literally trying to hide her face," Richard said.

"Richard’s testimony is highly impactful because it corroborates Ventura’s account," former federal prosecutor Neama Ramani told Fox News Digital. "Her witnessing Combs attempt to hit Ventura with a skillet, kick her when she was in the fetal position and drag her by the hair was one of the most graphic of the trial so far. Richard also [allegedly] suffered her own abuse. She [claimed she] was groped and threatened not to speak out."

Rahmani added, "The prosecution has to corroborate Ventura’s testimony with that of independent witnesses. The defense scored points with Ventura’s emails and text messages. But Richard’s testimony shows a pattern of physical violence and helps rebut the defense’s argument that the conduct was consensual."

Richard told the court on Friday that one day after an alleged altercation in which she "observed Cassie being attacked ," the "Missing You" rapper told her it was par for the course in a normal relationship.

Diddy and Richard were in the recording studio when he allegedly said that what was witnessed the day before was "passion" and what people in relationships do. He claimed Cassie was OK and that it was best if they didn't say anything.

The rapper allegedly said that where he's from, people go missing. She heard his words to mean that people end up dead.

Diddy allegedly didn’t like Richard talking to Cassie and that Diddy would tell her to "stay the f--- out of my relationship." Richard claimed Combs told them if she didn’t stay in line there would be consequences.

Richard also testified that she was willing to work with Diddy again even after he allegedly threatened her life.

Diddy’s defense lawyer , Nicole Westmoreland, asked Richard about reaching out to Combs as recently as 2020 or 2021. Richard testified that if they got Diddy – Dirty Money back together, she would be required to be around Combs often: working, writing, touring, traveling out of state and out of the country.

Richard told Assistant U.S. Attorney Mitzi Steiner that she reached out to Diddy to work with him after ending their professional relationship because Kalenna Harper, the third member of Diddy – Dirty Money, requested it.

Richard explained contact was sporadic, but she wanted to get Diddy – Dirty Money back together because of the issues Harper was allegedly having. According to Richard, she didn’t want to go back to work with Diddy because "it wasn’t good." She claimed she just wanted to help a friend.

Kerry Morgan also testified and claimed Diddy physically assaulted her in 2018, leading to the end of her friendship with the "Me & U" singer. Diddy's lawyer questioned Morgan about why that would break up her friendship with Cassie. Morgan replied, "I draw my line at physical abuse." According to Morgan’s testimony, she and Cassie have not spoken in seven years.

Morgan cut off contact after Cassie offered her $30,000 to sign a NDA about Diddy's alleged abuse after she claimed he assaulted her at Cassie's home in 2018.

They were allegedly listening to music when Diddy walked into the room. Cassie allegedly proceeded to lock herself in the bathroom.

"He came up behind me, choked me" Morgan claimed, before Diddy allegedly threw a hanger at her head, which hit her right behind her ear. She allegedly suffered a concussion from the incident and was treated at an urgent care.

Diddy was charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution in a federal indictment unsealed Sept. 17. He has maintained his innocence. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Authorities allege Diddy ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to prosecutors.

Fox News' Maria Paronich contributed to this report.