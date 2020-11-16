Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Diddy pens heartfelt note to ex Kim Porter two years after her death

The model died in November 2018 from lobar pneumonia

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 16Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is still grieving the loss of his ex-girlfriend and mother of children, Kim Porter.

The model died in November 2018 from lobar pneumonia. She was just 47 years old. 

"QUEEN KIM PORTER!! @ladykp ... IRREPLACEABLE ... LOVE YOU FOREVER," the musician captioned a series of photos on social media.

Diddy posted another black-and-white image of Porter in a long dress with the caption, "The Ebony Goddess!!!" I miss her so much!!! And always will!!!!"

DIDDY SHARES TOUCHING TRIBUTE TO LATE EX KIM PORTER ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Porter and Diddy dated from 1994 to 2007 and the pair share three children together: twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila, 13, and son Christian, 22.

She also has a 29-year-old son, Quincy, from a previous relationship. 

(L-R) Model Kim Porter and recording artist Sean 'Diddy' Combs dated from 1994 to 2007.

(L-R) Model Kim Porter and recording artist Sean 'Diddy' Combs dated from 1994 to 2007. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

When Diddy delivered Porter's eulogy two years ago, he revealed she helped him through a dark period in his life when he battled depression.

SEAN 'DIDDY' COMBS TWEETS PUBLIC STATEMENT ABOUT EX KIM PORTER'S DEATH

"Even though we wasn't together, she was that type of person," Diddy said according to Entertainment Tonight. "She would come over and...she was just like, ‘Come on, Puff. You gotta get up. You gotta get up out the bed. You gotta get moving. You gotta get up.'"

When he first learned about her death two years ago, Diddy called the moment a "nightmare."

"I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much," he continued. "Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SH**!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love."

SEAN 'DIDDY' COMBS REVEALS KIM PORTER'S LAST WORDS TO HIM

Along with her modeling career, Porter appeared in the TV series "Wicked Wicked Games" as well as Diddy's VH1 show "I Want to Work for Diddy."

Fox News’ Mariah Haas and Julius Young contributed to this report.

On Our Radar