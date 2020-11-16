Diddy pens heartfelt note to ex Kim Porter two years after her death

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is still grieving the loss of his ex-girlfriend and mother of children, Kim Porter.

The model died in November 2018 from lobar pneumonia. She was just 47 years old.

"QUEEN KIM PORTER!! @ladykp ... IRREPLACEABLE ... LOVE YOU FOREVER," the musician captioned a series of photos on social media.

Diddy posted another black-and-white image of Porter in a long dress with the caption, "The Ebony Goddess!!!" I miss her so much!!! And always will!!!!"

Porter and Diddy dated from 1994 to 2007 and the pair share three children together: twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila, 13, and son Christian, 22.

She also has a 29-year-old son, Quincy, from a previous relationship.

When Diddy delivered Porter's eulogy two years ago, he revealed she helped him through a dark period in his life when he battled depression.

"Even though we wasn't together, she was that type of person," Diddy said according to Entertainment Tonight. "She would come over and...she was just like, ‘Come on, Puff. You gotta get up. You gotta get up out the bed. You gotta get moving. You gotta get up.'"

When he first learned about her death two years ago, Diddy called the moment a "nightmare."

"I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much," he continued. "Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SH**!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love."

Along with her modeling career, Porter appeared in the TV series "Wicked Wicked Games" as well as Diddy's VH1 show "I Want to Work for Diddy."

