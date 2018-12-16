Diddy shares touching tribute to late ex Kim Porter on social media

Kim Porter is forever in Diddy‘s heart.

On Saturday, the mogul paid tribute to the late model on what would have been her birthday weekend.

“Happy Birthday Kim. We love you and we miss you. #KimPorterDay,” Diddy, 49, posted on Instagram, along with a video montage.

He also shared a vibrant illustration of Porter with his 12.8 million followers, writing, “#KimPorterDAY HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

Diddy also made the weekend special for his twin daughters with Porter, D’Lila and Jessie James, throwing them an ’80s-themed birthday party on Friday at World on Wheels in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The girls turn 12 on Dec. 21.

“Words can’t explain. Happy birthday #kimporter @ladykp #kimporterday THIS PICTURE SAYS EVERYTHING,” Diddy captioned a photo of Porter posing with the twins.

Porter died at the age of 46 last month. She was laid to rest in her native Georgia.

She and Diddy began dating in the mid-1990s before ending their relationship for good in 2007. Including the twins, they also have a son, Christian. Diddy adopted Porter’s son Quincy from her previous relationship with producer Al B. Sure.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.