Diddy beats RICO, found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking

The jury in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial reached a verdict on all counts Wednesday.

The jury found Diddy not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He was found guilty on both counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

COUNT 1 - RICO: NOT GUILTY

COUNT 2 - SEX TRAFFICKING, CASSIE VENTURA: NOT GUILTY

COUNT 3 - MANN ACT TRANSPORTATION, CASSIE VENTURA: GUILTY

COUNT 4 - SEX TRAFFICKING, JANE: NOT GUILTY

COUNT 5 - MANN ACT TRANSPORTATION, JANE: GUILTY

A federal RICO violation can result in a 20-year sentence. The transportation to engage in prostitution charge could carry a sentence of up to 10 years, while sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion may carry a 20-year sentence.

"We’ve been saying all along in this case that it’s been overcharged by the government, that they were taking these very nuanced relationships, and trying to make them criminal," Harvey Weinstein's former lawyer, Donna Rotunno, told Fox News. "I think Marc [Agnifilo] did a really good job in his closing arguments, highlighting that to the jury. Overall, this is a huge loss to the government, the money that they spent on this prosecution, the amount of press, notoriety, this is a definite win for Mr. Combs."

Diddy's jury seemed to believe that his relationships were genuine, according to Fox News contributor Paul Mauro.

"At the end of the day, the jury did not believe that the sex trafficking was coercive," the retired NYPD inspector said. "They seemed to believe the relationships were genuine and/or transactional. That took those charges and the RICO with it. It argues that the case was overcharged under the evidence the government had."

Parties will be granted a few hours to arrange arguments regarding Diddy's detention. The judge joked that he assumed Diddy does not want to return to MDC Brooklyn. The rapper shook his head very exaggeratedly and then looked up with his hands together as if praying. After the judge left, Diddy knelt down with his arms on the chair in front of him. He then got up, faced the gallery and started clapping. The courtroom opened up in applause and cheers for him.

Combs could be heard saying "thank God" and "I love you" several times.

The lawyers all hugged. Defense attorney Teny Geragos was crying as she hugged Combs’ family. The family all embraced sharing hugs and handshakes.

People in the courtroom shouted "dream team" to the lawyers.

Diddy returned to the courtroom Wednesday morning wearing another beige sweater while the jury continued deliberating. He hugged his lawyers and waved to his mother and a supporter who was whispering, "Hi Diddy" to him. The rapper also made the heart symbol with his hand.

Combs then spoke to the court marshals briefly before standing and facing his family. He said a brief prayer, asking God to watch over his family and bless the jurors. The family all bowed their heads and said "amen" when Diddy finished. The family then clapped.

On Tuesday, after nearly 14 hours of deliberation, the jury revealed they had reached a verdict on four of the five counts Diddy faces.

The jury indicated they couldn't reach a unanimous decision on the racketeering charge, one of the most serious counts against the disgraced music mogul.

After receiving the fourth note of substance from the jury, the court directed them to continue deliberating on the racketeering conspiracy. The jury was brought out and a portion of the instructions were re-read by Judge Arun Subramanian.

When the jury was brought back into the courtroom, the judge asked them to keep deliberating, saying it is their duty to discuss among themselves and form opinions. Judge Subramanian said the jurors must reach a unanimous verdict, but must not give up their convictions merely to return a verdict or satisfy the rest of the jurors. The jury was then dismissed back to the jury room.

Jurors began deliberating on Monday, June 30, after hearing seven weeks of trial testimony. The prosecution chose to rest the case on June 24. Special Agent Joseph Cerciello was the final witness to take the stand for the prosecution, making him the 34th person to testify. Diddy's defense called no witnesses.

Diddy pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. The disgraced music mogul was arrested in September 2024, months after Homeland Security Investigations raided the Los Angeles and Miami homes of the rapper.

During closing arguments, Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, insisted the rapper was innocent. He noted that it takes courage for a juror to acquit. "Return him to his family who have been waiting for him."

He also accused the prosecution of bringing a "fake trial" against Diddy, claiming the government went after his "private sex life."

According to his lawyer, none of the prosecution witnesses testified to engaging in racketeering. Agnifilo pointed out the disgraced music mogul's former employees all described working for him as hard, but also said it was like "going to Harvard Business School."

Before the defense's closing arguments, the government explained how the trial testimony proved each charge against Diddy – two counts of sex trafficking, racketeering and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution – over the course of roughly four hours.

The government emphasized in their argument that Diddy ran an alleged criminal enterprise with full control. The prosecution pointed out that the jury heard testimony, saw texts, viewed bank records and heard audio allegedly showing the "Last Night" rapper committing crime after crime for decades.

Prosecutors argued the disgraced music mogul used his inner circle, money and influence to cover up the alleged crimes he committed.

"Over the last several weeks, you’ve learned a lot about Sean Combs," Slavik said at the start of closing statements. "He’s a leader of a criminal enterprise. He doesn’t take no for an answer."

