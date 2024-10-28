Diddy allegedly drugged, sexually assaulted 10-year-old accuser during an audition: lawsuit

WARNING: ARTICLE BELOW CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of sexual assault by two minors in separate lawsuits filed in New York, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

One plaintiff was a 10-year-old boy pursuing a career in the entertainment industry when he met Diddy in 2005 and the disgraced music mogul told the child he could "make him a star."

Filed anonymously as "John Doe," the plaintiff claimed in his lawsuit that the "Last Night" singer drugged him during an audition in a hotel room before he was sexually assaulted.

Doe flew to New York with his parents to meet with people in the music industry and also participated in a magazine photo shoot, the documents stated. A consultant hired by Doe's parents facilitated a meeting with Diddy, who indicated he "wanted to meet with the plaintiff alone first prior to meeting with the family."

The consultant then took the plaintiff to the audition at a hotel near the family's hotel across from Madison Square Garden.

"Plaintiff performed several rap songs for Combs. Combs complimented Plaintiff on his rapping, and told Plaintiff that he could ‘make him a star,’" according to documents.

When Diddy asked Doe "how badly he wanted to be a star," the plaintiff responded that he would do "anything," documents stated.

Other people present in the room at the time gave the plaintiff a soda, which he drank. He soon began to feel "a little funny," the lawsuit stated. "Based on information and belief, Combs, by himself or through his agents/employees, previously laced the drink with drugs, including but not limited to GHB and/or ecstasy." The lawsuit included a photograph of "an exemplary container used by Combs and/or his agents/employees to insert GHB into drink," as seen below.

"After Plaintiff consumed his soda and began feeling its effects, Combs told Plaintiff to move closer to him, which Plaintiff did. Combs then abruptly pushed Plaintiff down and said words to the effect of ‘you have to do some stuff you don’t want to do sometimes.'"

The lawsuit alleges that Diddy forced oral sex onto the plaintiff.

"Plaintiff, understandably, froze in terror as the assault continued," the lawsuit said.

The accuser "lost consciousness," and when he awoke, he began "crying immediately," the documents said. "Plaintiff's pants were undone, and his anus and buttocks were hurt badly. Combs was still present. Plaintiff cried that he wanted to go to his mom and dad. Combs replied that if Plaintiff told anyone about what had happened, he would hurt Plaintiff's mom and dad badly."

He eventually told his parents what happened, but they were "terrified of the potential consequences of reporting the abuse."

In a separate lawsuit filed Monday, another accuser was 17-years-old when he participated in a three-day audition for the MTV series "Making the Band." Filed anonymously under "John Doe," the accuser claimed during a one-on-one interview with Diddy that he was asked hypothetical questions involving sexual pressure.

Representatives for MTV did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"As Combs described these scenarios, he began to sexually assault Plaintiff by touching Plaintiff both over and under his clothing, including groping and fondling his p---s and instructing Plaintiff to undress," the lawsuit stated.

In addition to describing explicit scenarios, Diddy also allegedly wielded his power over the plaintiff's future in the music industry by stating that "he had the ability to ‘make or break’ Plaintiff's career."

By the second day of auditions, the plaintiff had to endure a longer interview process which involved being undressed to demonstrate "the ability to embody a ‘sex idol’ persona" for the band's image. "This encounter eventually escalated into Combs forcing the Plaintiff to perform oral sex on him, and Combs sodomizing the Plaintiff," the lawsuit stated.

On the third day of auditions, Diddy introduced his bodyguard "T" into the sexual advances to "as a test of Plaintiff's willingness to do anything necessary to succeed in the music industry."

"'T' requested oral sex from Plaintiff, and while Plaintiff complied due to force, Combs sexually assaulted Plaintiff again, simultaneously groping and fondling both Plaintiff and the bodyguard," the lawsuit stated. Diddy expressed "dissatisfaction" with Plaintiff's facial expressions and ultimately eliminated him from the competition, claiming he was "untrustworthy due to his reservations about performing oral sex on his bodyguard."

Diddy's legal team said in a statement to Fox News Digital, "The lawyer behind this lawsuit is interested in media attention rather than the truth, as is obvious from his constant press appearances and 1-800 number. As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."

Diddy was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution in a federal indictment unsealed on Sept. 17. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Authorities allege Combs ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

Diddy faces numerous allegations of sexual assault from anonymous accusers, most recently one 13-year-old victim who claimed she was raped at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party while two unnamed celebrities watched, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org .

