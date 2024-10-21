Expand / Collapse search
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Diddy says 'last words' before he dies will be 'I did it' in resurfaced clip with Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg

Sean 'Diddy' Combs could face life in prison if found guilty of sex crimes in federal indictment

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial date set, could face life in prison Video

Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial date set, could face life in prison

Fox News' Chanley Painter on Combs' trial date set for May 2025 and the lengthy prison time the artist is facing if found guilty. 

Sean "Diddy" Combs revealed the three words he would say before his death, seven years before the disgraced music mogul was charged with federal sex crimes.

Combs, 54, was one of three guests to sit down with the "Queen of Cuisine" Martha Stewart and the "King of Kush" Snoop Dogg for a special episode of Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party on VH1 in 2017.

The "Last Night" rapper sat next to Kim Kardashian's best friend, La La Anthony, and across the table from Usher, to play a game where they had to make "tough decisions" and fill in the blanks on hand-out questions.

DIDDY ACCUSED OF RAPING 13-YEAR-OLD WHILE CELEBRITIES WATCHED AT VMAS AFTER-PATY: LAWSUIT

Sean Diddy Combs wears a white tux, Snoop Dogg sports skechers bomber jacket, Martha Stewart glitters in gold.

Sean "Diddy" Combs gave an ominous response to a game played seven years ago on Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's show. (Getty Images)

"Everyone at this table has been forced to make tough decisions, and today it doesn't get any easier," Stewart said. 

"I'm going to ask you some more difficult things. In front of me we have a stack of cards that contain a scenario with a missing piece. You'll have to make the tough decision to fill in the blanks." 

DIDDY ACCUSED OF MOLESTING 16-YEAR-OLD BOY AT CELEBRITY-FILLED 'WHITE PARTY'

Snoop passed the card to right, "Diddy, that's on you nephew, take the top card."

"When I die, I want my last words to be," Diddy read from the card.

Sean Diddy Combs wears black suit with Usher in grey.

Usher appeared on the show with Diddy in 2017 (pictured in 2020.) (Getty Images)

"I did it," he said, before flinging the card in the air to a roaring applause from the crowd.

Diddy was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution in a federal indictment unsealed on Sept. 17. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

"When I die, I want my last words to be, 'I did it.'"

— Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Authorities allege Combs ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

Sean Diddy Combs wears a black shirt in courtroom sketch from bail appeal hearing.

Sean "Diddy" Combs pleaded not guilty last month, and a judge set his trial date for May 5. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

His legal team requested an order "prohibiting further extrajudicial statements" from potential government witnesses and their lawyers in a letter dated Oct. 20 as civil lawsuits against Combs continue to stack up.

Diddy faces numerous allegations of sexual assault from anonymous accusers, most recently one 13-year-old victim who claimed she was raped at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party while two unnamed celebrities watched, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Combs' team for comment. The legal team previously denied that Combs sexually abused anyone, including minors.

Diddy at the 2000 VMAs

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a new civil lawsuit, accusing him of raping a 13-year-old after the 2000 VMAs. (Getty Images)

"As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus," Combs' attorney, Erica Wolff, stated. "That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Tracy Wright is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending