Diddy says 'last words' before he dies will be 'I did it' in resurfaced clip with Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg

Sean "Diddy" Combs revealed the three words he would say before his death, seven years before the disgraced music mogul was charged with federal sex crimes.

Combs, 54, was one of three guests to sit down with the "Queen of Cuisine" Martha Stewart and the "King of Kush" Snoop Dogg for a special episode of Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party on VH1 in 2017.

The "Last Night" rapper sat next to Kim Kardashian's best friend, La La Anthony, and across the table from Usher, to play a game where they had to make "tough decisions" and fill in the blanks on hand-out questions.

"Everyone at this table has been forced to make tough decisions, and today it doesn't get any easier," Stewart said.

"I'm going to ask you some more difficult things. In front of me we have a stack of cards that contain a scenario with a missing piece. You'll have to make the tough decision to fill in the blanks."

Snoop passed the card to right, "Diddy, that's on you nephew, take the top card."

"When I die, I want my last words to be," Diddy read from the card.

"I did it," he said, before flinging the card in the air to a roaring applause from the crowd.

Diddy was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution in a federal indictment unsealed on Sept. 17. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

"When I die, I want my last words to be, 'I did it.'" — Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Authorities allege Combs ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

His legal team requested an order "prohibiting further extrajudicial statements" from potential government witnesses and their lawyers in a letter dated Oct. 20 as civil lawsuits against Combs continue to stack up.

Diddy faces numerous allegations of sexual assault from anonymous accusers, most recently one 13-year-old victim who claimed she was raped at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party while two unnamed celebrities watched, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Combs' team for comment. The legal team previously denied that Combs sexually abused anyone, including minors.

"As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus," Combs' attorney, Erica Wolff, stated. "That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

