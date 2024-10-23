Diddy and unnamed celebrity accused of sexual assault at awards show party, treating victim like ‘party favor’

Sean "Diddy" Combs and an unnamed celebrity allegedly passed a victim's "drugged body around like a party favor for their sexual enjoyment" at a 2022 after-party.

The accuser, a personal trainer, was invited to the award show after-party hosted by Combs on June 27, 2022, by a fashion designer, according to the lawsuit filed Oct. 20 and obtained by Fox News Digital.

During the after-party, the man — identified only as "John Doe" — was taken to a room with a "dozen individuals, including several well-known figures, who were engaging in group-sex activities." At the time, the personal trainer realized he was physically impaired and claimed he was approached by Combs. The rapper allegedly forced the man to perform oral sex on him before passing him to "Celebrity A."

"Due to the haze of the drug he had been clandestinely served, Plaintiff could not resist Combs’ coercion and ordering. He felt trapped inside of his own body – unable to control it or understand what was happening around him," the lawsuit read. "As a result, Plaintiff was forced to perform nonconsensual oral sex onto Celebrity A. After Celebrity A finished, this individual spit into Plaintiff’s mouth."

The personal trainer was forced into nonconsensual sexual acts with both men and women at the party, according to the lawsuit. "These individuals, including Combs, essentially passed Plaintiff’s drugged body around like a party favor for their sexual enjoyment."

Another victim detailed a nonconsensual sexual encounter that allegedly took place at a celebrity-filled party in a separate lawsuit filed Oct. 22. The unidentified woman claimed she was raped by Combs at a 2022 house party in Manhattan. While at the party, the independent musician — identified only as "Jane Doe" — recognized "various celebrities from the music industry" participating in the "widespread use of drugs, including cocaine, pills, and marijuana."

"Due to the effects of her drugged drink, Combs raped and sexually assaulted Plaintiff," the lawsuit stated. "Plaintiff could not stop him from doing so, as if she was trapped inside her body not participating but not able to resist. The next thing Plaintiff clearly remembers is waking up around 6:00 AM, confused and disoriented, in the same office where the assault took place."

"After checking herself, Plaintiff discovered blood on her legs from her vaginal area, and bruising on her lips. She also found deep imprints on her arms and wrists, suggesting she had been tied with ropes. Additionally, she felt significant pain and soreness in her vaginal region."

Both victims are requesting a trial by jury to determine "compensatory damages for all physical injuries, emotional distress, psychological harm, anxiety, humiliation, physical and emotional pain and suffering, family and social disruption, and other harm."

Combs' legal team has denied that Combs sexually abused anyone, including minors.

"The lawyer behind this lawsuit is interested in media attention rather than the truth, as is obvious from his constant press appearances and 1-800 number," Combs' lawyers said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor."

While Combs' civil legal woes build, he remains in jail on sex trafficking charges.

Judge Arun Subramanian scheduled Combs' federal trial to begin on May 5. The prosecution expects the government's case to take three weeks to lay out, while Combs' legal team estimated needing one week to argue the rapper's defense. The U.S. Attorney's Office also noted the investigation is ongoing and pointed to the possibility of a superseding indictment, which could lengthen the trial.

His legal team requested an order "prohibiting further extrajudicial statements" from potential government witnesses and their lawyers in a letter dated Oct. 20 as the civil lawsuits against Combs continue to stack up.

"Mr. Combs has a constitutional right to a fair trial, free from the influence of prejudicial statements in the press," the letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, stated.

Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution in an indictment unsealed on Sept. 17. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Authorities allege Combs ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

