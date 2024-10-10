Diddy would scream at Cassie Ventura for going out, songwriter says everyone was 'afraid of him'

Sean "Diddy" Combs was accused of rape and more than a decade of abuse by ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a November lawsuit, which was "amicably" settled one day after being filed.

Tiffany Red, Cassie's songwriter, claimed to have witnessed Diddy's explosive behavior while the former couple were in a relationship. The Bad Boy Records executive was 39 years old when he began romancing the rising star, who was 19 at the time.

Red recalled one night in 2015 when she was in the car with Cassie on a drive to pick up McDonald's, and witnessed the singer receive an irate phone call from the "Last Night" rapper.

DIDDY ALL SMILES IN COURT BEFORE PROSECUTORS HINT AT NEW CHARGES IN SEX TRAFFICKING CASE

"I remember her being like, ‘Want to see something crazy?’" Red said during ABC's "Secret Life of Diddy – A Special Edition of 20/20."

DIDDY ALLEGES 'GOVERNMENT MISCONDUCT' IN SEX CRIMES CASE, ACCUSES FEDS OF 'LEAKING' CASSIE VENTURA HOTEL VIDEO

"She answered the phone, and as soon as she answered … ‘B---h, where the f--- are you?' He was so upset that she was out. I remember him screaming and saying, ‘Is somebody in the car with you? I know someone is in the car with you.'"

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"So that was my first time being like, something is wrong," she said.

"He was so upset that she was out. I remember him screaming and saying, ‘Is somebody in the car with you? I know someone is in the car with you.'" — Tiffany Red

WATCH: 2016 SURVEILLANCE VIDEO ALLEGEDLY SHOWS ALTERCATIONS BETWEEN DIDDY AND CASSIE

Red remembered witnessing Diddy cornering and "cussing" at Cassie during her 29th birthday party in 2015.

"I walked out of this room, and right behind the door, his security is around him, and he’s in her face, and he’s cussing her out," she said. "He was really mad, and he was really close to her face, and she just had her head down.

"When I was standing over to the side, she just was kind of looking up at me. My sense was that everybody around him was afraid of him . . . cause he was explosive."

When asked why no one would step up to the disgraced music mogul, Redd questioned, "What are you going to do?"

WATCH ON FOX NATION: WHAT DIDDY DO?

She continued, "He's got the key to the city, he’s friends with the politicians . . . who's going to challenge that? And when? And be believed?"

My sense was that everybody around him was afraid of him … cause he was explosive." — Tiffany Red

Red believed that Diddy was "using the music to control Cassie" as he had promised to release her album for nearly a decade, with no catalog to show for it.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It was never gonna come out, it was never supposed to come out," Red said. "The only time he was willing to really talk about the plans for her music was during the freak offs."

The "Missing You" singer accused officials on Wednesday of leaking the 2016 surveillance video from the Intercontinental Hotel to CNN, which allegedly showed Combs assaulting Cassie Ventura.

The government denied being the source of the leak in a separate filing.

Combs "kicked dragged, and threw a vase at a woman as she was attempting to leave," the indictment said. "When a member of the hotel security staff intervened, Combs attempted to bribe the staff member to ensure silence."

TMZ PRESENTS: THE DOWNFALL OF DIDDY

Combs was arrested on Sept. 16 and charged the following day with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. The rapper entered a not-guilty plea hours after an indictment was unsealed detailing his alleged sex crimes.

Authorities alleged that Combs ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

Combs and his employees would "intimidate, threaten, and lure female victims into Combs' orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship. Combs allegedly then used force, threats of force and coercion to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers, which Combs referred to as, among other things, 'freak offs.'" Combs often provided IV fluids to his victims after "freak offs" to help them recover from physical exertion and drug use, according to the indictment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During a Thursday court hearing, Judge Arun Subramanian scheduled Diddy's trial to begin on May 5. The prosecution expects the government's case to take three weeks to lay out, while Diddy's legal team estimated needing one week to argue the rapper's defense.

The U.S. Attorney's Office also noted that the investigation is ongoing and pointed to the possibility of a superseding indictment, which could lengthen the trial.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for Diddy for comment.