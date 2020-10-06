Did Tana Mongeau break the law with nude #bootyforbiden posts?

YouTube star Tana Mongeau may have crossed a legal line with her latest offer to fans.

The 22-year-old internet star has launched a #BootyForBiden campaign in which she offered to send free nude photos to fans that offered proof that they voted for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election.

She later took to Instagram to address the campaign alongside a picture of herself in a compromising pose with Biden's face superimposed over her own.

"Update #bootyforbiden broke tana uncensored," she wrote. "Love to see so many ppl who want change as badly as i do. u don’t need my ass to know what’s right for America so go VOTE! today was fun, ily."

Not long after, Mongeau's YouTube channel lost its verification mark, TMZ reported. The verification has since been reinstated.

While the exact reason for the removal is unclear, TMZ speculates that it may be tied to the campaign.

Swapping votes for goods, or vote-buying, however, is a felony, the outlet points out, and it's possible that Mongeau offering nudes in return for votes crosses that barrier.

However, the loss of verification could have been caused by any number of other reasons, including the debacle surrounding her wedding live stream.

Reps for Mongeau and YouTube did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.