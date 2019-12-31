Tana Mongeau says she's 'lost herself' 4 months after tying the knot to Jake Paul

Tana Mongeau is opening up about her unhappiness following her highly publicized wedding to Jake Paul.

The YouTube influencer posted a 40-minute video to her account on Monday titled "the truth about everything." The footage shows Mongeau, 21, lying on her bed as she admits she's not enjoying married life four months after tying the knot to fellow Internet star Paul, 22.

“I’m so unhappy with the way my relationship with Jake looks in the public eye and I’ve done so much pretending that I don’t care what I do. So it’s my fault,” she said (via People). “I loved Jake so much, I still do. But I did so much of being the cool girl and not caring because I wanted to do life with this person and I wanted to see them happy and thrive and I wanted to show them that there are people that will accept you for who you are."

The outlet claimed Paul's wife added: “I think I just put so much of myself into Jake that I lost myself, and that’s not his fault, and I’m not blaming him for that at all. It’s just the reality. I don’t regret it.”

Mongeau added that the second the couple tied the knot, "everything changed."

"Everything just started to fall apart," Mongeau said, according to People. "The wedding night was just hell for me."

However, at the time of their nuptials, the two YouTube influencers left fans confused about whether or not the ceremony was legal.

In an episode of her MTV YouTube show "Tana Turns 21" in August, Mongeau confirmed that their wedding was merely a publicity stunt.

"Don’t get me wrong I think a wedding is a very serious thing but at the same time I don’t think Jake and I take things very seriously. I have a lot of love for him but it’s still something fun and lighthearted that we’re obviously doing for fun and for content," the YouTuber said at the time.

In the video, the seemingly fake couple discussed whether the marriage would be legal or not.

"This wedding is 100 percent legal on paper, right?" Mongeau asked an uncomfortable-looking Paul, who answered, "I don’t know if we can talk about that though because we should make it seem like it is." Per Page Six, the pair did not file a marriage license.

According to Mongeau's recent video ahead of the New Year, the couple previously agreed to an "open relationship."

“I was the one green-lighting everything because I just wanted to make him happy. And letting it kill me. You can only let something kill you for so long until it’s actually going to f— kill you.”

In the end, the influencer said she and Paul are still a couple, and despite the drama, nothing can get in the way of their relationship.

“Jake could f— kill my whole family, I will always love him,” she said in the video, according to People. “I will always have a bond with him that I don’t ever see myself having with anyone else.”