Dick Van Dyke flexes in gym selfie with Rick Springfield

At the age of 99, Hollywood icon Dick Van Dyke doesn't seem to be showing signs of slowing down.

While filming with "Men’s Health," musician and actor Rick Springfield had an unexpected run-in with the legendary entertainer.

"I went to the gym and who should be there but 99 year‑old Dick Van Dyke working out on every machine," Springfield shared on Instagram. "Dick has lived in Malibu for about 30 years and is an awesome human being."

DICK VAN DYKE, 99, SKIPS OUT ON COMEDY EVENT DUE TO ILLNESS

What stood out most to Springfield wasn’t just Van Dyke’s dedication to the gym, but his energy afterward.

"I thought I was doing well at 76," Springfield noted, "but Dick got up from the chest press machine and did a little dance step before I left! Amazing!"

In the snap, Springfield dropped to one knee in a playful boxing pose, flexing and grinning.

Van Dyke was seated on a weight machine and matched the energy with a flex of his own.

DICK VAN DYKE'S WIFE SAYS LIVING TO 100 CAN BE ‘A CURSE’

Van Dyke, dressed in a white collared shirt and black athletic pants, rested one hand on his cane as Springfield knelt beside him.

The two stars’ gym outing comes after they’ve both opened up about past health challenges.

In June, Van Dyke was forced to miss a Malibu comedy fundraiser named in his honor. The "Vandy Camp" event — a benefit for the Malibu Community Labor Exchange — was supposed to be hosted by Van Dyke himself. Instead, his wife Arlene Silver broke the news to fans in person.

"When you're 99 and a half years old, you have good days and bad days," she told the crowd, according to People. "And unfortunately, today is not a good day for him, and he’s sick that he can’t be here."

Van Dyke, however, didn’t skip out entirely. He appeared virtually via livestream, and promised to return next year.

Meanwhile, this past March, the "Jessie’s Girl" rocker revealed he’s been quietly battling long-term health issues of his own, stemming from a brutal concert fall in 2000.

"I fell 25 feet, hit my head and then wood came down and hit my head, and then my head hit the stage again," he told People at the time. "I thought I had just broken my wrist, but on the scan I found out I have some brain damage from the fall."

Springfield only discovered the damage after undergoing a full-body MRI.

He additionally made lifestyle changes, including cutting back on alcohol and undergoing mental health treatments.