Rock star Rick Springfield says the world has enough kids - and Bill Maher agrees

Rick Springfield, known for his 1980s hit "Jessie's Girl," says that the world doesn’t need any more kids, and Bill Maher agrees with him.

"I am really falling behind in this reproductive competition," Maher said on his Monday episode of his podcast, "Club Random," with Springfield.

"I don't know, we don't need more," Springfield said. "We don't need more."

"I think that and yet there's a big movement out there, Elon Musk, many other people talk about we have to have more babies," Maher said. "This is like a thing."

But Springfield was dismissive.

"Everyone else is taking care of that there," Springfield said.

"But I think they're wrong," Maher said. "I think we already have too many."

Springfield, whose son recently had a baby, agreed, saying "I think we have way too many."

He added that the "earth can’t" handle an increase in population.

"And their argument is stupid," Maher said in agreement. "Their argument is there's plenty of room. Yeah. There's plenty of room. There's not plenty of resources."

"No," Springfield agreed.

"We can fit them here, we just can't feed them and take care of all their s--t," Maher said.

A recent report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that the birth rate in America has dropped to a historic low, falling by 3% since 2022.

The rate has steadily declined since 2014, except for a 1% increase from 2020 to 2021.

Priorities of young Americans have shifted, likely contributing to the falling birthrate, such as decreased interest in having children and greater focus on career.

