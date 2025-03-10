Rick Springfield discovered he suffered brain damage 25 years after concert fall

Rick Springfield, known for his hit "Jessie's Girl," recently discovered he suffered brain damage from an onstage fall that happened 25 years ago.

The 75-year-old musician underwent a full-body MRI scan that showed the lasting effects of a fall he suffered in 2000.

"I fell 25 feet, hit my head and then wood came down and hit my head, and then my head hit the stage again," Springfield recalled in an interview with People.

"I thought I had just broken my wrist, but on the scan I found out I have some brain damage from the fall, so I'm working on trying to repair that."

Springfield noted that some people do not want to know about their health.

"My dad died from not wanting to know," the "Don't Talk to Strangers" singer said. "He thought he had stomach cancer for years and never got it checked out. When he finally collapsed one day at home, they found out it was an ulcer that burst, and he died from the loss of blood. It could have been fixed if he had gotten it checked out."

"That was a giant message to me: If you want to live long, you have to be prepared for some bad news now and then," Springfield continued. "I could find out I have terminal cancer tomorrow and be dead in a year, but I can only do all I can do."

Springfield has been focused on his health for years – cutting back on his alcohol consumption, changing his diet and consistently exercising.

"I was drinking quite a bit, and as you get older, it’s kind of a natural thing to drop all that s---," he explained. "I’m not [in] AA – I mean, I know a lot of people it’s worked for. I’ll have a couple of sips of vodka or something when I’m onstage, but I don’t drink any other time."

The Australian singer has also been looking for ways to help his mental health. Springfield has dealt with depression since he was a teenager. He has tried ketamine and LSD treatments, according to People.

"I wanted to see if [ketamine would] open a few things in my brain," Springfield said. "It was a creative experiment and an experiment on depression. I did it for as long as suggested, and I wasn’t a big fan. It made me feel heavy and machinelike. It didn’t change much in me – although I have been writing a lot, so you never know what kind of effect it has later on. It’s not a black-and-white kind of thing."

Springfield is not "averse" to trying drugs, but understands it is not for everyone.

"I did acid, and that was actually a little better," he noted. "I hadn’t done that since I was in my 20s, but it was a great high. I don’t mean to push drugs on anyone, but I’m not averse to anything that helps me be happier and a better person. I could use some help in that area. I’m always searching."

Springfield gained notoriety from both singing and acting. He released his first album in 1972 but did not see much success. Springfield turned to acting, landing roles in "The Rockford Files" and "The Young and the Restless."

His big break came in the early 1980s when he was cast as Dr. Noah Drake in "General Hospital."

The actor released "Working Class Dog" in 1980, which proved to be his musical breakthrough. The album featured one of Springfield's biggest hits, "Jessie's Girl."

Springfield released the second volume of his "Greatest Hits" album in February. He is set to embark on the "I Want My '80s" tour in May.

