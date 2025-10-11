Diane Keaton dead at 79 in California following legendary Hollywood career: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hollywood legend Diane Keaton has died at the age of 79 in California.

The actress's family has requested privacy at this time, People magazine reported.

Keaton is known for her performances in "The Godfather" films and her role in "Annie Hall" in 1977, for which she won the Oscar for Best Actress, according to People.

Other movies include "First Wives Club," "Baby Boom" and "Something’s Gotta Give."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Born Diane Hall in Los Angeles in 1946, she was the eldest of four children, People reported.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.