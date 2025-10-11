Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Diane Keaton dead at 79 in California following legendary Hollywood career: report

Oscar-winning actress known for 'Annie Hall' and 'The Godfather' films died in California

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Hollywood legend Diane Keaton has died at the age of 79 in California

The actress's family has requested privacy at this time, People magazine reported.

Keaton is known for her performances in "The Godfather" films and her role in "Annie Hall" in 1977, for which she won the Oscar for Best Actress, according to People.

Diane Keaton is seen on Aug. 20, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif.  (Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Other movies include "First Wives Club," "Baby Boom" and "Something’s Gotta Give."

Born Diane Hall in Los Angeles in 1946, she was the eldest of four children, People reported.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

