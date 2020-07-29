Heather Locklear reveals unscripted moment that made her ask to go uncredited in movie

Heather Locklear revealed that an unscripted moment on the set of “The First Wives Club” made her uncomfortable enough to ask to be uncredited on the film.

The actress appeared on the latest episode of Zach Braff and Donald Faison’s podcast “Fake Doctors, Real Friends” to talk about her 2002 guest role on their show “Scrubs.” The conversation quickly turned to Locklear’s long and storied career as a sex symbol and at one point she revealed that she requested to have her name removed from the credits of a movie after all her scenes were cut except for one that made her uncomfortable.

“I did ‘The First Wives Club’ and there was a couple of scenes that they cut out of me and then the only scene that I had had no lines and one of the actors, we’re at a funeral, and he’s supposed to take his hand and touch my breast and they show that,” she told the hosts. “And, he actually touched more than the… it was kinda… gross. And so I said, ‘Can you just take my name off the credits since now I don’t have any lines?”

She added: “So, you know, it was credit-less.”

The 1996 film stars Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton as three college friends who, reunited later in life, share a desire to get revenge on their husbands who left them for younger women. The scene in question took place with actor James Naughton, who played Locklear's husband.

Braff wasn’t aware that she was in the movie at all and asked for clarification about the awkward scene she was referring to.

“He doesn’t grab it, he actually outlines my areola with his finger,” she said. “It didn’t say that in the script! I was like [gasps]. I’m so glad they’re following his hand down because my face… my mouth has fallen open and I can’t believe it and I don’t do it again. Just one take and let’s go.”

She went on to note that she wasn’t aware that the scene in question would come anywhere close to pushing the limits of her comfort level on a set.

“We were at a funeral, we were on the benches in the church,” she said. “There was more to the part and I had filmed the bigger, bigger scenes and they just thought… I don’t know, maybe I was bad in it and they just thought… I don’t know.”

The two hosts said that they doubted she didn’t perform well in the scene given what an accomplished and popular actress she was at the time. Locklear was already a major star on “Melrose Place” after getting early roles on “T.J. Hooker” and “CHiPs.” She would go on to have a co-starring role opposite Charlie Sheen in “Spin City.”