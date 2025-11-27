'Mormon Wives' star Whitney Leavitt sends clear message to haters after 'Dancing with the Stars' elimination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Whitney Leavitt sent a clear message to her haters after being eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars."

One day after the finale crowned Robert Irwin and Witney Carson as season 34's winners, Leavitt and her partner, Mark Ballas, appeared on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast to perform one last final freestyle.

On Nov. 26, Leavitt and Ballas were able to perform their dance that was intended for the finale. They were eliminated from the show during the semi-finals.

"The fans are distraught because they wanted a freestyle dance. They’re like, ‘How are we not gonna see a Mark and Whitney freestyle dance? Even if they didn’t win, at least just give us that. At least let us see the dance,'" Cooper prefaced their performance.

HILARIA BALDWIN EXPLAINS ALEC'S ABSENCE FROM 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' AFTER STEAMY FIRST WEEK

"So, I don’t know if anyone’s noticed, but we’re currently sitting in the middle of a dance floor. And I was wondering if, Whitney and Mark, you would do us the absolute honor of performing your freestyle last dance," the podcast host said.

During the episode, "Dancing with the Stars" announcer Alan Dedicoat introduced Leavitt and Ballas to a cover of Frank Sinatra's "My Way." Incorporated into the dance was sparkly outfit changes, fake blood and metaphors to the online hate both Leavitt and Ballas have received since competing on the show.

On the podcast, Ballas read out some direct messages he received while competing on the show.

"‘Are you that cheap of a c--- to rot and do this? Damn, you’re special. You’re completely worthless, and I hope you f---ing burn in hell one day,'" he read aloud.

WATCH: 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars say fame, 'jealousy and comparison' tore friendships apart

He continued, "That’s just one of them. And they’re relentless like that, over a dance show."

"I think also the thing is it’s like, I think there’s a narrative of like well, you wanted to be in the entertainment industry you signed up for this," Ballas said. "I signed up to dance, to choreograph, to make music, to be on stage, to entertain people, to bring happiness, to bring joy."

‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ WINNER SAYS SHOW IS ‘MENTAL WARFARE’

Leavitt noted that she's "definitely become a little bit more desensitized" due to her rise to fame being from reality television.

"I’ve experienced it for years. But I think what was a little bit triggering was watching someone experience that for the first time." — Whitney Leavitt

"I’ve experienced it for years. But I think like what was a little bit triggering was watching someone experience that for the first time for something for what? Like it just it made no sense to me," Leavitt continued. "And then I also at times felt like it was my fault because I was like, ‘Oh, like maybe it’s because of me, maybe it’s because he’s partnered with me.’ So then it felt like my fault. Like it was just like a roller coaster of emotions during that time."

Following the elimination and before the podcast appearance, Leavitt took to Instagram and shared a tearful video, expressing her appreciation for being able to compete on the show.

"I'm just gonna speak from the heart, and share what I'm feeling. I share the good, I share the bad, I share the ugly. So I'm just gonna keep doing that," she began.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"When you're casted on 'Dancing with the Stars,' you are seeing these people hours every single day," Leavitt continued. "Then it just stops. It genuinely feels like a breakup. It feels like I'm, like, going through withdrawals right now. Today just felt so weird."

Leavitt concluded her video with gratitude for the friendships she made, especially with Ballas.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Like, I loved every bit of it, but the one thing that I have loved the most that I wasn't expecting was getting a lifelong friend, a friend who makes fart noises every single day. I'm just so grateful. I love you guys. And I f------- love this show."

On "Call Her Daddy," Leavitt suspected that her drama on "Mormon Wives" played a factor in her elimination. Ballas said he's not too familiar with her reality TV show, he "couldn't even pinpoint" their elimination being because of one thing.

"Sometimes this s--- happens," Ballas said.

"I think with such a stacked cast and really great talent, great talent all around, you get to the point where we don't know the votes. Maybe some week, someone who's been voting one way will be like, 'You know what? I'm gonna throw these votes this way,'" he continued.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Irwin and Carson beat influencer Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy during the finale.

Irwin took to Instagram to share, "dreams do come true," after taking home the coveted mirror ball. Prince William and Kate Middleton congratulated him on his big win. "Congratulations Robert and Witney!" they commented on the post, adding a disco ball and star emoji.