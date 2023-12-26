Derek Hough's wife Hayley cherishes 'precious gift of life' on Christmas after skull surgery

Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough treasured "every moment" together this holiday season.

Earlier this month, the professional dancer suffered a medical emergency and required surgery to treat a cranial hematoma. Last week, Erbert successfully underwent skull surgery.

"Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas," she wrote upon returning to Instagram after multiple surgeries. "Cherishing the greatest gift of all. The precious gift of life and the love we share."

Hough wrapped his arms around his wife in the snap shared on social media. The "Dancing With The Stars" judge sat beneath a Christmas tree wearing jeans and a cream-colored sweater, while Erbert looked cozy in forest green pajamas with a matching silk scarf wrapped around her head.

"Hold your loved ones close and treasure every moment," she wrote.

Derek's sister, Julianne Hough, echoed words of encouragement to Erbert after her difficult month, "You are our Christmas miracle."

Before the Christmas break, Hayley underwent successful cranioplasty surgery to replace a portion of her skull that had been removed during her craniectomy.

"My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team. Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery. Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago."

The professional dancer was overwhelmed with gratitude for the "outpouring of support and prayers" from friends, family and fans.

Hough revealed on Dec. 7 that Erbert, a "DWTS" professional dancer , became "disoriented" after performing and needed to be hospitalized. She was then diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "An intracranial hematoma is a collection of blood within the skull. It's usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain."

The "Dancing with the Stars" judge previously praised his wife for her strength and resilience only days after requiring emergency brain surgery.

"Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs," Hough wrote on Instagram. "She is now on the long road of recovery. Words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for the support and love that you have given us."

Erbert and Hough were married in August before embarking on their "Symphony of Dance" tour.