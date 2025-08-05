Denise Richards shows up at ex's home after he allegedly 'put down' her dog without permission: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denise Richards reportedly showed up unannounced at her estranged husband's home amid the couple's fiery divorce.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star claimed Aaron Phypers had "put down" one of her dogs without her permission, prompting her to show up.

Richards' lawyer, Brett Berman, told People that the reality TV star "did not violate a restraining order" by showing up to Phypers' home, explaining, "On August 3, 2025, after confirming that Mr. Phypers was not present in her home, Ms. Richards entered the home to retrieve her dogs after learning that Mr. Phypers had put down one of her other dogs without her knowledge or permission."

A source close to Phypers told People that Berman's statement is "100 percent, absolutely false." The source also claimed that Richards was "screaming and banging on the door of the home to get inside, and when Phypers heard her voice, he left through a side door."

The Lost Hills Sheriff's Department responded to a call around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, the outlet reported. After finding no "evidence that a crime occurred," authorities left the property.

A judge granted Richards' request for a temporary restraining order against Phypers amid their ongoing divorce on July 17.

"Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages," Richards claimed in the documents, filed on July 16.

"Aaron regularly threatened to ‘break my jaw’ and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help – none of which ever happened. Aaron has caused me at least three concussions."

"Until now, I have been afraid to report Aaron to the police or file for a restraining order because he has repeatedly threatened to kill himself and me if I reported him to the police, among his other threats of harm to me and himself if he is reported for his abuse to anyone," Richards continued.

Additionally, said Richards, Phypers "threatened that I would ‘disappear’ if I called the police."

Phypers denied all allegations of mental or physical abuse in a statement at the time.

"I want to address recent rumors and speculation that have surfaced regarding my relationship with my wife, Denise Richards," he told People. "Let me be unequivocally clear: I have never physically or emotionally abused Denise – or anyone. These accusations are completely false and deeply hurtful. Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of abuse is categorically untrue. I have always tried to approach our marriage with love, patience, and respect."

He concluded, "I ask for privacy as we navigate personal matters, and I hope that the public and media will refrain from spreading harmful and baseless claims."

Phypers filed for divorce from Richards on July 7. He cited irreconcilable differences and is seeking spousal support from the "Real Housewives" star.

Shortly after filing for divorce, Phypers accused Richards of having an affair and a drug addiction in a letter sent to family and friends.

The letter, obtained by Page Six, apparently emphasized the need for an "intervention."

