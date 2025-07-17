Denise Richards accuses estranged husband of abuse and death threats in restraining order filing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denise Richards has been granted a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, after accusing him of domestic violence.

In court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Richards, 54, requested a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Phypers, 49, while detailing the alleged abuse she's endured throughout her marriage.

"Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages," Richards claimed in the documents, filed on July 16. "Aaron regularly threatened to ‘break my jaw’ and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help—none of which ever happened. Aaron has caused me at least three concussions."

"Until now, I have been afraid to report Aaron to the police or file for a restraining order because he has repeatedly threatened to kill himself and me if I reported him to the police, among his other threats of harm to me and himself if he is reported for his abuse to anyone," Richards continued.

Additionally, said Richards, Phypers "threatened that I would ‘disappear’ if I called the police."

Richards claimed that the most recent assaults happened between July 4-14.

"Aaron’s actions were scaring me to the point that, as with nearly all of Aaron’s abuse of me, I was afraid that Aaron may kill me," she stated.

A representative for Richards did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Earlier this month, Pyphers filed for divorce after six years of marriage.

In the court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Phypers filed on July 7, citing their separation date as July 4. The former couple tied the knot in 2018 and do not share children.

Richards shares daughters, Sami, 20, and Lola, 19, with Charlie Sheen . She adopted her youngest daughter, Eloise, 13, on her own in 2011 after her divorce from Sheen.

Phypers cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce and is seeking spousal support from Richards. According to court documents, Phypers said Richards makes over $250,000 per month from her OnlyFans career, her reality TV show and brand deals.

He alleged in the filing that he has had no income in the last 12 months after closing his business.

Phypers claimed that the couple spends about $105,000 per month. He estimated that $20,000 is spent on clothes, $18,000 on rent, $10,000 on groceries, $8,000 on utilities, $15,000 on eating out and $15,000 on entertainment.