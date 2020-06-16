Denise Richards says she was 'naïve' during first season on 'Real Housewives': 'I want to be myself'

Denise Richards is opening up about her experience starring in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Richards, 49, recently made headlines when a clip from the show contained an allegation that the actress had an affair with her "Housewives" co-star Brandi Glanville.

That storyline will unfold during Richard's current and second season, though a hiatus has put a hold on new episodes.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA' STAR EVA MARCILLE ANNOUNCES EXIT FROM REALITY SERIES

While this season contains some emotional drama for Richards, she said during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s "The Jess Cagle Show" that the first season was a bit more light-hearted.

"I went in very naïve, I think, the very first season," Richards admitted, per People. "I want to be myself, because some people do know of me and I didn't want to play a character, otherwise let's call it scripted. So I just wanted to be myself on the show, and you know, whatever happens, happens, and just react how I really would."

She noted that while she "had a great time" during her first season, her second season has "been very different" for her.

T.I.'S DAUGHTER OPENS UP ABOUT FATHER'S PAST COMMENTS ON HER VIRGINITY: IT WAS 'TRAUMATIZING FOR ME'

"It's been a different experience," Richards said. "But, you know, people are watching, so that's good."

Amid the intense drama of the season, rumors began to swirl that Richards abruptly left the show, but she put those rumors to bed, claiming that she did not "stop filming."

"We wrapped in December. I missed two parties ... towards the end, so I didn't stop filming and I actually think I filmed something on FaceTime for one of the parties," the "Wild Things" star recalled. "The other party I did not go to, so I didn't stop filming. We wrapped for the season and then we do all our confessionals and everything,"

Fans have had to wait to see some of the drama unfold for Richards and her co-stars as the show was recently put on hiatus without much explanation, but Richard suspects that coronavirus is to blame.

"I think that we're on hiatus because we got so far behind with the confessionals with the COVID," she explained. "We just recently started doing them where we're filming ourselves basically. We have someone come in and set everything up with a mask ... so we got behind for that. So I think that's part of the reason why we have to go on hiatus."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added: "We gotta catch up with the episodes."

Finally, the actress noted that if the season "airs the way it was shot," fans will see how her story unfolds on the show.