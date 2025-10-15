Denise Richards' ex, Aaron Phypers, arrested in court as actress fights for restraining order

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LOS ANGELES — Denise Richards' estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, was arrested in court Friday.

Richards' attorney told Fox News Digital Phypers was being arrested on spousal abuse charges.

Phypers was handcuffed inside the courtroom. He was then seen resisting and arguing with sheriffs while going down an escalator at the courthouse as they took him into custody.

After sheriffs escorted Phypers out of the courtroom, officers returned to retrieve his cellphone.

Fox News Digital hasn't been able to reach Phypers' attorney for comment.

Richards was initially granted a temporary restraining order against Phypers in July on allegations of physical and emotional abuse she endured throughout their marriage, including an alleged violent incident around the time he filed for divorce in July.

Richards testified in court last week that Phypers attempted to destroy her reputation during the fallout of their relationship, and at one point, leaked nude photos of the "Wild Things" actress.

"It’s been difficult for my daughters, especially with the naked photos," Richards, who shares two daughters with ex Charlie Sheen, and one daughter with Phypers, told the judge during Wednesday's court proceedings. "I'm so embarrassed and shameful as a mom. [My daughter] couldn't go to church."

In July, Richards petitioned the court, claiming Phypers stole her computer and "disseminated private information, including nude photographs" to various news outlets. Judge Nicole Bershon ordered that Phypers return the device within 48 hours.

On July 29, the judge forbade Phypers from distributing any "private" or "sensitive information" or any photos of a sexual nature that he may have downloaded from her phone or computer.

"Aaron stole my laptop and sent private text messages he had stolen from my laptop without my permission. Aaron threatened that I would 'disappear' if I called the police," Richards wrote in her petition for a temporary restraining order.

In a statement to People magazine, Phypers denied Richards' allegations: "I absolutely deny the false allegations that I violated the restraining order or stole Denise's laptop or cell phones. These claims are not only untrue — they are being weaponized to damage my reputation and distract from the truth."

During Wednesday's hearing, Richards' attorney, Brett Berman, put Phypers in the hot seat.

"How did you obtain [those photos]," he asked, to which Phypers said, "I took pictures with my phone of her phone. This was stuff she was hiding from me. I didn't think it was private … My wife was cheating on me."

When Berman asked Phypers if he thought disseminating this private material would have been "in violation" of Richards' privacy, he responded, "No absolutely not. She was already sharing with someone."

After Berman asked Phypers how he would feel if the roles were reversed, sensitive photos were released of him, he replied, "If I put it out there, I put it out there."

Phypers filed for divorce from Richards July 7. He cited irreconcilable differences and is seeking spousal support from the "Real Housewives" star. Ten days later, Richards' request for a temporary restraining order was granted.

"Throughout our relationship Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages," Richards claimed in the documents, filed July 16.

"Aaron regularly threatened to ‘break my jaw’ and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help – none of which ever happened. Aaron has caused me at least three concussions."

During proceedings earlier this month, Richards described multiple allegations of physical and emotional abuse as she detailed terrifying incidents that left the mother of three fearful for her life.

At one point during the hearing, Richards pleaded for a tissue and began crying while recalling a particularly abusive event in May. Richards claimed Phypers got "very volatile" with her at the Four Seasons hotel just hours after the reality TV star had undergone multiple cosmetic surgeries – including a face-lift.

Phypers allegedly tried to search through Richards' devices while she was sleeping. He allegedly hit her face and damaged a drain in the process.

"That is when I really, really knew that our marriage was over because there's been physical abuse, but it kept getting worse and worse," Richards testified. "But the fact that he did that to me five hours after coming out of a seven-hour surgery … made me feel a lot of things. Scared and vulnerable."

Richards took the stand once again to detail Phypers' alleged "manic" behavior throughout their relationship.

In response to the alleged leaked photos that were released of her by Phypers, Richards sent him a video — a part of which was played in court — referring to Phypers as a "narcissist" and detailing multiple instances of alleged physical abuse.

"You were the last person I thought would do that to me," Richards told Phypers via video recording that was presented in court. "I don't know why I'm having a hard time with this. Things were bad with Charlie and I, but he never hit below the belt."

"I told my dad, I just don't know why I believed you and I loved you, and I really thought you were my soulmate," she continued. "I never in a million years thought we were getting divorced."

Richards denied any infidelity, but accused Phypers of stepping out on their marriage.

Phypers has also demanded spousal support and half of the "Real Housewives" star's OnlyFans income.

Phypers filed a petition Wednesday claiming he's out of money after Richards allegedly cut off access to their joint bank account and took away his holistic business equipment. He claimed Richards is preventing him from making a living. "With regard to the OnlyFans page, the money that she receives from it is about $200,000 to $300,000 per month and that income is derived from photographs that I took and to which I hold the intellectual property rights," Phypers' petition, obtained by Fox News Digital, read. "Therefore, it is our joint earnings and not hers alone. I request that I receive half of the OnlyFans income as a property control right."

According to Phypers, he's about to be evicted from the home he's currently in and his utilities have already been shut off. He requested immediate access to $200,000.

Phypers also asked for additional spousal support on top of half of Richards' OnlyFans earnings.