Denise Richards admits nasty split is heartbreaking, 'never thought I'd get divorced again'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denise Richards isn’t hiding behind the Hollywood facade anymore.

The reality television star, 54, opened up in an emotional Instagram video on Thursday, breaking her silence on her split from estranged husband Aaron Phypers.

"I was just checking in to see how your summer’s been going," Richards said. "Mine’s been wonderful. It’s actually been s-----, but I’m going to pretend like it’s all good."

DENISE RICHARDS SHOWS UP AT EX'S HOME AFTER HE ALLEGEDLY 'PUT DOWN' HER DOG WITHOUT PERMISSION: REPORT

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum revealed she’s been quietly battling through heartbreak behind the scenes, despite keeping up appearances online.

"I’ve actually been posting on Instagram like nothing is going on in my life, and I can’t do that anymore because there’s something obviously going on."

Richards and Phypers split in July after six years of marriage. Richards didn’t name him directly in her social media video.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"I see all of your messages, I can’t comment because it’ll be taken out and put in the press," she said. "But I just wanted to, in all seriousness, say that this has been a very, very, very difficult time. It’s so hard to go through a divorce."

Richards, who went through a high-profile split from Charlie Sheen in 2006, admitted she never thought she’d be here again.

"Many of you have gone through that. This isn’t my first one — this is my second one," she continued. "I never thought I’d get divorced again. This is why I always say, never say never."

DENISE RICHARDS' HUSBAND FILES FOR DIVORCE, MONTHS AFTER SHE REVEALED HE HELPS RUN HER ONLYFANS ACCOUNT

The "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things" star thanked fans for their outpouring of support and teased that there’s more to the story.

"There are circumstances around my divorce that are difficult to talk about — which one day I will talk about it when the time is right."

She added, "I want to process everything and get through this … It has not been easy, so your messages mean a lot."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Richards also addressed recent speculation about her health, as she confirmed she underwent multiple surgeries.

"During this time, some of you may know because it was put out there that I was having reconstructive surgery," she explained. "I was open and honest about having surgery for a TV show that I did. And then I had another surgery and I do want to post about that, but I didn’t want to post about it during this and look inappropriate … have it seem insensitive to what I’m dealing with."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She went on to share with her 1.6 million followers that she’ll continue to post life updates.

"I also want to live my life and share my life, so that’s what I’m going to do and continue doing."

Richards concluded her video and said, "It makes me want to cry seeing your messages because this is a very difficult time and you guys are all helping me through it … Thank you. Lots of love."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Phypers filed for divorce from Richards on July 7, citing their separation date as July 4. He cited irreconcilable differences and is seeking spousal support from the "Real Housewives" star. The two tied the knot in 2018 and do not share children.