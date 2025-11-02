Denise Richards channels iconic Playboy past 20 years after posing for adult magazine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denise Richards' fans received only treats on Halloween from the reality star.

Richards, 54, paid homage to her Playboy past and rocked a black bodysuit with matching ears for a series of photos shared on social media.

The "Wild Things" actress added a pair of white cuffs and a black-and-white bow-tie collar to complete her costume, nearly 20 years after starring on the cover of Playboy magazine.

Richards first posed fully nude for the adult publication in December 2004, only five months after giving birth. She told Jay Leno that her parents and newborn accompanied her on the photo shoot to the Bahamas, where she knew she was in trouble when the stylist provided "no bottoms" for one of the shots.

DENISE RICHARDS' EX, AARON PHYPERS, ARRESTED IN COURT AS ACTRESS FIGHTS FOR RESTRAINING ORDER

"I said, you better find me some fricken bottoms. So she made these bottoms out of a shammy and used the leaves from the island," Richards said of one image wearing leaves fashioned into a top. "I didn't have to show anything I didn't want to."

DENISE RICHARDS FELT ‘SHAMEFUL’ AFTER LEAKED NUDES, SAYS DAUGHTER COULDN'T ATTEND CHURCH

She added, "Playboy approached me a couple other times and I didn't do it, and this time I figured I might as well do it before they never approach me again," she said. "He [Charlie Sheen] was really cool about it and helped me pick out the pictures."

The "Drop Dead Gorgeous" actress embraced the holiday ahead of her return to court on a request for a permanent restraining order against her estranged husband Aaron Phypers.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star – who was granted a temporary restraining order against Phypers on July 17 amid their ongoing divorce – testified last month against her estranged husband. Richards began crying while recalling multiple allegations of physical and emotional abuse, including a particularly violent event in May.

Richards claimed Phypers got "very volatile" with her at the Four Seasons hotel just hours after the reality TV star had undergone multiple cosmetic surgeries – including a face lift.

Phypers allegedly tried to search through Richards' devices while she was sleeping, and then allegedly hit her face and damaged a drain in the process.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"That is when I really, really knew that our marriage was over because there's been physical abuse, but it kept getting worse and worse," Richards testified. "But the fact that he did that to me five hours after coming out of a seven-hour surgery … made me feel a lot of things. Scared and vulnerable. I couldn't walk by myself."

Richards described one instance in which Phypers allegedly grabbed her by her arms while she was recovering from her surgeries.

"He would yell and call me names. Once he found out I was texting another man, he would flip it and call me a cheating w---- and a c--- and a lying b---- and he would make it about that. And then he would calm down, and we would be in separate rooms, and he would come back at me and start arguing again."

"He grabbed my arms," she claimed. "I was three weeks out of a breast augmentation, lipo and the face lift. I was feeling extremely vulnerable and in pain. I asked him to please stay at the other house with his family. I needed to rest and heal and couldn't have him around me like that."

During a hearing last month, Phypers was handcuffed and arrested on spousal abuse charges. After sheriffs escorted Phypers out of the courtroom, officers returned to retrieve his cellphone.

Phypers filed for divorce from Richards on July 7. He cited irreconcilable differences and is seeking spousal support from the "Real Housewives" star. Ten days later, Richards' request for a temporary restraining order was granted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Throughout our relationship Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages," Richards claimed in the documents filed July 16.

"Aaron regularly threatened to ‘break my jaw’ and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help – none of which ever happened. Aaron has caused me at least three concussions."

Phypers filed a petition Wednesday claiming he's out of money after Richards allegedly cut off access to their joint bank account and took away his holistic business equipment. He claimed Richards is preventing him from making a living.

"With regard to the OnlyFans page, the money that she receives from it is about $200,000 to $300,000 per month and that income is derived from photographs that I took and to which I hold the intellectual property rights," Phypers' petition, obtained by Fox News Digital, says.

"Therefore, it is our joint earnings and not hers alone. I request that I receive half of the OnlyFans income as a property control right."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Phypers, he's about to be evicted from his home and his utilities have already been shut off. He requested immediate access to $200,000.

Phypers also asked for additional spousal support on top of half of Richards' OnlyFans earnings.