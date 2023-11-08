Denise Richards confesses she went through 'hell and back' for Charlie Sheen during addiction struggles

Denise Richards is reflecting on her tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

Richards, 52, admitted she was "very naive" about Sheen’s, 58, battle with addiction when they first met.

"I was ignorant when we got together about addiction because I was uneducated about addiction," she said on the "Just B" podcast. "That’s why I never thought he would ever relapse."

"This is not an easy road… I’ve been through hell and back with him," Richards added.

Once Sheen "spiraled" into his addiction, the "Scary Movie 3" actress noticed that he was "no longer" the person she married and not sober.

"He was very different from what the public saw when he spiraled… after ‘Two and a Half Men’ when he was fired."

Richards and Sheen’s split was very public and took a turn for the worse, especially when the actor relapsed on drugs and alcohol. Sheen went on bizarre rants about drinking tiger’s blood and "winning" at life.

The former Playboy model recalled the moment she packed her bags and was ready to leave Sheen.

"There was a lot of stuff people did not know that wasn’t public," Richards remembered. "When I filed, basically he went to work, I packed a suitcase and took our daughter… who was not even 1 and went to the Beverly Hills hotel… I went to file for divorce."

Despite their ups and downs, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum confessed she "absolutely" does not regret marrying him and believed they came into each other’s lives to have their daughters.

Richards and Sheen tied the knot in 2002 and she filed for divorce in 2005 while she was six months pregnant with their second daughter, Lola. The pair additionally share a daughter named Sami, now 19, and Richards has a 12-year-old daughter whom she adopted in 2011 named Eloise.