Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Denise Richards

Denise Richards confesses she went through 'hell and back' for Charlie Sheen during addiction struggles

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen share two daughters, Sami and Lola

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of November 8 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of November 8

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Denise Richards is reflecting on her tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen. 

Richards, 52, admitted she was "very naive" about Sheen’s, 58, battle with addiction when they first met. 

"I was ignorant when we got together about addiction because I was uneducated about addiction," she said on the "Just B" podcast. "That’s why I never thought he would ever relapse."

CHARLIE SHEEN'S EX DENISE RICHARDS VOWS TO ‘SUPPORT’ THEIR DAUGHTER SAMI AFTER ACTOR DISAPPROVES ONLYFANS PAGE

Denise Richards, Charlie Sheen

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Denise Richards candidly shared details of her nasty split with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, as he struggled with addiction. (Getty Images)

"This is not an easy road… I’ve been through hell and back with him," Richards added. 

Once Sheen "spiraled" into his addiction, the "Scary Movie 3" actress noticed that he was "no longer" the person she married and not sober.

"He was very different from what the public saw when he spiraled… after ‘Two and a Half Men’ when he was fired."

CHARLIE SHEEN REACTS TO DAUGHTER SAMI SHEEN, 18, JOINING ONLYFANS: ‘THIS DID NOT OCCUR UNDER MY ROOF’

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards at the CBS Upfronts

Richards and Sheen tied the knot in 2002 and she filed for divorce in 2005. (Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Richards and Sheen’s split was very public and took a turn for the worse, especially when the actor relapsed on drugs and alcohol. Sheen went on bizarre rants about drinking tiger’s blood and "winning" at life.

The former Playboy model recalled the moment she packed her bags and was ready to leave Sheen. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Charlie Sheen Denise Richards

Denise Richards filed for divorce in 2005 while she was six months pregnant with her daughter Lola. (Getty Images)

"There was a lot of stuff people did not know that wasn’t public," Richards remembered. "When I filed, basically he went to work, I packed a suitcase and took our daughter… who was not even 1 and went to the Beverly Hills hotel… I went to file for divorce."

Despite their ups and downs, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum confessed she "absolutely" does not regret marrying him and believed they came into each other’s lives to have their daughters. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Richards and Sheen tied the knot in 2002 and she filed for divorce in 2005 while she was six months pregnant with their second daughter, Lola. The pair additionally share a daughter named Sami, now 19, and Richards has a 12-year-old daughter whom she adopted in 2011 named Eloise.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.