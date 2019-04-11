Charlie Sheen recalls 2011 spiral, talks sobriety journey, and more revealing moments from new interview

Charlie Sheen is celebrating one year and four months of sobriety, and he's determined to keep moving forward no matter what obstacles he may face.

The "Two and a Half Men" star opened up about numerous painful and personal topics, such as his addiction to drugs and alcohol, as well as his HIV-positive diagnosis, during a tell-all interview on ITV’s "Loose Women" Thursday.

When thinking about his past rants about drinking tiger's blood and "winning" at life, Sheen called the bouts of bizarre behavior "surreal" and "awful" to rewatch.

"To this day, I am not sure how I created such chaos and wound up in that headspace. It’s as though there was some alien or demonic possession going on," he admitted.

But his lowest moment came when he was too drunk to drive his daughter to an obligation. “I couldn’t get my daughter to an appointment that she had. I don’t drink and drive ever, I have never had a DUI,” Sheen explained. “I was like, ‘Wow, I am not even responsible enough to be available for my children’s needs.’ The next morning I woke up and was like, ‘Today is the day.’"

One way Sheen maintains his sobriety is not hosting any events at his home or having any house guests.

The "Wall Street" actor also spoke about his firing from "Two and a Half Men" in 2011 after having a meltdown and insulting the show's creator Chuck Lorre.

“I think it wasn’t so much with what was going on with 'Two and a Half [Men]' with the people that were there, they were doing their jobs and doing them very well,” he said. “I think people forget that I went through two divorces [ex-wives Brooke Mueller and Denise Richards] and had four children during 'Two and a Half [Men]', that’s kind of a lot.

"The other thing is you have to park that stuff, you have to park the rot before you come to work. Because you have given them your word that you are there to do a job to the best of your abilities.”

Another surprising moment in the interview was when Sheen opened up about his HIV-positive diagnosis, which he revealed publicly in 2015. Before going on television to talk about his health status, Sheen said he discussed it privately with his family and children and received tremendous support.

“I let all my kids know before I went on television with it and everybody has been very supportive of it,” he said. “My oldest daughter Cassandra, she is the one that took it the hardest, but I reassured her with the medicinal technology and the progress that has been made that Dad is going to be fine.”

Sheen is also open to a possible reboot of "Two and a Half Men" even though his character was killed off when he was axed.

“Of course [I would like it to come back] because there is a trend towards reboots these days and I think that would be one that folks might tune in for. It doesn’t have to go on for another five years, it would just be nice to do a couple of seasons and end it as it should have," he admitted.