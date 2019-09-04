Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Sheen got sober for a surprising reason: 'I knew it was time to make a change'

Emilio Estevez is updating fans on his brother, Charlie Sheen, who revealed he was HIV positive four years ago and has remained relatively under the radar ever since.

Charlie Sheen quit drinking and drug use for a surprising reason — well, for him, anyway.

The former "Anger Management" star, 54, revealed on "Jay Leno's Garage" that “about a year and a half ago, it just hit me that I knew it was time to make a change — and you know, it didn’t require some crazy rehab stint or a shootout with the cops. It didn’t require anything super-dramatic and crazy and front-page news.”

In April, Sheen said on ITV's "Loose Women" that his children were a big reason behind his new, clean lifestyle.

“I couldn’t get my daughter to an appointment that she had. I don’t drink and drive ever, I have never had a DUI,” Sheen said. “I was like, ‘Wow, I am not even responsible enough to be available for my children’s needs.’ The next morning I woke up and was like, ‘Today is the day.’"

He told People in January that he was 14 months sober, explaining: “I came to it on my own. It was just one of those epiphany moments.”

“All I have to do is flash on four or five scenarios that live on the forefront of my memory and just remind myself this is what happened,” he said. “I don’t put myself in positions where dangerous things could happen. I just have a confidence and a focus, and a game plan and I stick to it.”

In 2011, at what may have been the lowest point for the "Two and a Half Men" star (he was terminated), he denounced sobriety as boring.

He later said of his notorious "tiger blood" phase: "To this day, I am not sure how I created such chaos and wound up in that headspace. It’s as though there was some alien or demonic possession going on."