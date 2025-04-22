Demi Moore says fame put her 'through the wringer'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Over the course of four decades, Demi Moore has had her share of public scrutiny.

In a new interview, the 62-year-old actress – who was just named People Magazine's Most Beautiful Person – opened up about the downfalls of fame, explained how it has put her "through the wringer" and revealed how she's been able to evolve into the person she is today.

"It’s put me through the wringer," the Golden Globe Award-winning actress told People. "Not unlike what ‘The Substance’ [her 2024 horror film] is and why they made the character an actor. Because it really forced me to address my issues of self-judgment and lack of appreciation."

Moore, who portrayed Elisabeth – a 50-year-old actress who turns to a wonder drug to change her appearance – in "The Substance," said her latest role not only resonated with her, but with so many other people.

"I think there’s an aspect that we all have experienced, which is compare and despair," she explained. "And it isn’t necessarily just about our outsides. It’s that harsh, self-critical judgment. And everyone who’s in the public eye does face a little more judgment and harsher external criticism. I think the thing that was so relatable is really that violence we can have against ourselves."

While the mom of three has been candid about her past struggles – including a tumultuous relationship with her mom, marriage woes, body image challenges and alcoholism – she's noticed a shift in mindset these days.

"I did torture myself. Crazy things like biking from Malibu all the way to Paramount, which is about 26 miles. All because I placed so much value on what my outsides looked like," she admitted. "I think the biggest difference today is it’s so much more about my overall health and longevity and quality of life. I think I’ve evolved into greater gentility toward myself. I was so harsh and had a much more antagonistic relationship with my body. And straight up I was really just punishing myself."

"Now I have a much more kind of intuitive, relaxed relationship with my body," Moore continued. "I trust when it tells me it needs something to eat, that it’s thirsty. I listen to my body today, and I have a lot less fear. When I was younger, I felt like my body was betraying me. And so I just tried to control it. And now I don’t operate from that place. It’s a much more aligned relationship."

"I have a greater appreciation for all that my body has been through that brought me to now," she added. "It doesn’t mean that sometimes I look in the mirror and don’t go, ‘Oh God, I look old,’ or ‘Oh, my face is falling’ – I do. But I can accept that that’s where I’m at today, and I know the difference today is that it doesn’t define my value or who I am."

These days, Moore, who is currently filming season 2 of the Paramount+ series "Landman," continues to stay grounded in the things that really matter: being a support system for ex-husband Bruce Willis as he continues to battle dementia and a mom to their three children: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

"Regardless of what the outside relationship has been, we have maintained being a family in various forms," Moore, who is also grandma to Rumer's daughter, Luetta, said. "The foundation of making our children our priority has never wavered."

"Without loving yourself, you cannot truly experience love with another," she added about what she's learned about love. "And if you need practice, you can go and find a little Pilaf [her beloved Chihuahua]. Because she is a pocketful of love every day."

As for how she feels at this point in her life?

"Peaceful – and free," Moore said.