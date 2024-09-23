Demi Moore rode bike 60 miles a day to lose baby weight after 2nd child with Bruce Willis

Demi Moore went to extremes to lose weight after giving birth.

The actress, now 61, revealed that after she gave birth to her second child with then-husband Bruce Willis, she would bike 30 miles from the family home in Malibu to a Hollywood studio, only to make the trip again when she was done filming for the day.

"I put so much pressure on myself," Moore admitted in an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning," "and I did have experiences of being told to lose weight, and all of those, while they may have been embarrassing and humiliating, it's what I did to myself because of that."

The topic of the long bike rides, which she did while filming 1993's "Indecent Proposal," was raised, and Moore added that her daughter Scout was "5 or 6 months old" at the time.

"So I was feeding her through the night, getting up in the dark with a trainer with a headlamp, biking all the way to Paramount, wherever, even on location where we were shooting, and shooting a full day, which is usually a 12-hour day, and then starting all over again."

She said that "Even just the idea of what I did to my body, it's like, so crazy, so ridiculous."

CBS correspondent Tracy Smith suggested that Moore thought "it was what was required at the time," and she agreed, but added, "But you look back and you kind of go, ‘Did it really matter that much? Probably not.'"

Moore added, "But at the time, I made it mean everything."

Moore welcomed three daughters with Willis: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. After the couple divorced in 2000, she married actor Ashton Kutcher in 2005. They divorced in 2013, and she has never remarried.

She was asked what she thinks when she looks in the mirror today, and she responded, "It fluctuates. Some days I look and I'm like, ‘Wow, that’s pretty good,' and some days I catch myself dissecting, hyperfocusing on things that I don't like."

She continued, "The difference is that now I can catch myself. I can go, ‘Yep, I don’t like that loose skin.' But you know, it is what it is, so I'm going to make the best of what is instead of chasing what isn't."

When she was younger, Moore said that she used to complain that her face was "chubby" with "no angles," and said with a laugh that "now it's just loose."

"I wouldn't mind some of that chubbiness back, in the right places," she remarked.

During her interview, Moore also touched on her current relationship with Willis. In February 2023, his family revealed that he'd been diagnosed with dementia.

Moore explained that when she's in town, she visits him weekly, and said, "The important thing is just to meet him where he's at as opposed to be attached to who he was, how he was, because again, that only just puts you in a place of loss vs. being in the present, meeting him where he's at and finding the joy and the loving of just all he is, where he is."