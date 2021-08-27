Demi Moore sizzles in one-piece swimsuit in honor of 'red hot summer'

Demi Moore showed off her toned figure again in a campaign for the brand Andie's Swim.

The 58-year-old actress posed in a red one-piece in a snapshot shared to Instagram on Thursday.

"Red hot summer," Moore captioned the photo.

The star is not shy about showing off her toned body.

Moore recently stunned in a black bathing suit while vacationing in Croatia.

The "Ghost" actress relaxed in the sun and was joined by friends. Moore paired the black two-piece bikini with sunglasses.

In July, Moore showed off her bikini body while she modeled in Andie's Swim's latest campaign. The actress was joined by her three daughters; Rumer Willis , 32, Scout Willis, 29, and Tallulah Willis, 27.

Moore, who has been an investor in the company since 2017, told WWD that it was "important" to include her daughters in the Andie's Swim campaign.

"It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign," Moore told the outlet. "I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love."

