Demi Moore and her three daughters model matching swimwear

Actress Demi Moore modeled a swimsuit along with her three daughters in a post shared to social media Tuesday.

Rumer Willis, 32, Scout Willis, 29, and Tallulah Willis, 27, donned swimsuits that matched their mother's for Andie Swim's newest campaign, "Together."

"Today is the day," Moore captioned the announcement. "SO excited to finally share @andieswim's new campaign, celebrating togetherness and showing up for the people you love… It was only fitting that I got to share this moment with the people I love most."

Moore, who has been an investor in the company since 2017, told WWD that it was "important" to include her daughters in the Andie's Swim campaign.

"It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign," Moore told the outlet. "I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love."

In another shot for the brand, the four women donned different style bikinis in the same red hot color.

Moore previously spent time with her family during the coronavirus pandemic, when she quarantined with ex-husband Bruce Willis and their daughters.

"There's been a lot of challenges and a lot tragedy with this pandemic, but I also think there's been a lot of gifts and blessings," Moore said during an interview with Naomi Campbell.

"I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had."