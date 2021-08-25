Expand / Collapse search
Demi Moore flaunts bikini bod in black two-piece while vacationing in Croatia

The 'Striptease' actress relaxed in the sun while she was joined by friends

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Demi Moore stunned in a black bathing suit while vacationing in Croatia on Monday. 

The 58-year-old actress relaxed in the sun and was joined by friends. Moore paired a black two-piece bikini with sunglasses.

The "Ghost" star recently shared a selfie from her travels on Instagram. In the photo, Moore showed off her oversized Fendi shades. 

The actress simply captioned the photo, "Sunday selfie," while adding a sunset emoji.

DEMI MOOR AND HER THREE DAUGHTERS MODEL MATCHING SWIMWEAR

  • Image 1 of 9

    Demi Moore, 58, showcases her incredible figure in a black two piece bikini. (Splash News)

  • Image 2 of 9

    The actress has been spending time on holiday in Croatia. (Splash News)

  • Image 3 of 9

    The actress, who 25 years ago starred in 'Striptease,' proved age is just a number with her age-defying body. (Splash News)

  • Image 4 of 9

    She was joined by friends Eric Buterbaugh and Patrick Hilgart. (Splash News)

  • Image 5 of 9

    The group spent time relaxing on the terrace of her villa in Dubrovnik. (Splash News)

  • Image 6 of 9

    The 'Ghost' actress paired her black bikini with oversized sunglasses. (Splash News)

  • Image 7 of 9

    The star has been busy since vacationing with her daughters in Greece earlier this summer. (Splash News)

  • Image 8 of 9

    The actress and her three daughters modeled swimwear for the brand Andie's Swim together back in July. (Splash News)

  • Image 9 of 9

    Moore has been an investor in the company since 2017. (Splash News)

In July, Moore showed off her bikini body while she modeled in Andie's Swim's latest campaign. The actress was joined by her three daughters; Rumer Willis, 32, Scout Willis, 29, and Tallulah Willis, 27.

Moore, who has been an investor in the company since 2017, told WWD that it was "important" to include her daughters in the Andie's Swim campaign.

"It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign," Moore told the outlet. "I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love."

In another shot for the brand, the four women donned different style bikinis in the same red hot color. 

