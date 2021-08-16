Demi Moore, Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer Willis celebrates 33rd birthday with sweet throwback pics of parents

Rumer Willis shared some jaw-dropping images of her parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, in their younger years to celebrate her 33rd birthday.

"How it started….. 8.16.88," Rumer captioned the set of photos, which show a young Moore, now 58, and Willis, now 66, cradling their infant daughter in their own old-school cool way.

The second photo shows the "Die Hard" franchise star holding Rumer in a high-and-tight position as he rocks a handlebar mustache while flashing a grin to the camera.

RUMER WILLIS HITS BACK AT CRITICS OVER HER SEXY PHOTO SHOOT: ‘THAT'S COOL, YOU CAN SIMPLY UNFOLLOW’

On her Instagram Story, the eldest sister of Scout Willis, 29, and Tallulah Willis, 27, also shared a fresh picture of herself on her birthday donning a white floral dress and clear eyeglasses.

RUMER WILLIS SHARES MORE SWIMSUIT SNAPS AFTER HITTING BACK AT TROLLS TO UNFOLLOW HER

Meanwhile, the "Armageddon" star's wife, Emma Heming Willis, wrote: "Happy birthday @rumerwillis. We love you so much."

Scout also shared a birthday tribute to her sister, writing on her Story, "an icon was born today. She also posted a photo of the two posing during a Western-themed outing.

RUMER WILLIS OPENS UP ABOUT EXCRUCIATING PROCESS OF REMOVING HER TATTOOS: 'IT'S AWFUL'

In addition, Tallulah wrote on her Instagram Story, "It's my powerful divine goddess of a big sisters birthday today!!"