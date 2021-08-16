Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Demi Moore
Published

Demi Moore, Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer Willis celebrates 33rd birthday with sweet throwback pics of parents

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actress celebrated her birthday with a Western-themed shindig

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 16 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Rumer Willis shared some jaw-dropping images of her parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, in their younger years to celebrate her 33rd birthday.

"How it started….. 8.16.88," Rumer captioned the set of photos, which show a young Moore, now 58, and Willis, now 66, cradling their infant daughter in their own old-school cool way.

The second photo shows the "Die Hard" franchise star holding Rumer in a high-and-tight position as he rocks a handlebar mustache while flashing a grin to the camera.

RUMER WILLIS HITS BACK AT CRITICS OVER HER SEXY PHOTO SHOOT: ‘THAT'S COOL, YOU CAN SIMPLY UNFOLLOW’

Rumer Willis posted never-before-seen photos of father Bruce Willis and mother Demi Moore on her 33rd birthday.  (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Rumer Willis posted never-before-seen photos of father Bruce Willis and mother Demi Moore on her 33rd birthday.  (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

On her Instagram Story, the eldest sister of Scout Willis, 29, and Tallulah Willis, 27, also shared a fresh picture of herself on her birthday donning a white floral dress and clear eyeglasses.

RUMER WILLIS SHARES MORE SWIMSUIT SNAPS AFTER HITTING BACK AT TROLLS TO UNFOLLOW HER

Meanwhile, the "Armageddon" star's wife, Emma Heming Willis, wrote: "Happy birthday @rumerwillis. We love you so much."

Rumer Willis celebrated her 33rd birthday with a Western-themed get-together and showed throwback pictures of mom Demi Moore and dad Bruce Willis. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Rumer Willis celebrated her 33rd birthday with a Western-themed get-together and showed throwback pictures of mom Demi Moore and dad Bruce Willis. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Scout also shared a birthday tribute to her sister, writing on her Story, "an icon was born today. She also posted a photo of the two posing during a Western-themed outing.

RUMER WILLIS OPENS UP ABOUT EXCRUCIATING PROCESS OF REMOVING HER TATTOOS: 'IT'S AWFUL'

In addition, Tallulah wrote on her Instagram Story, "It's my powerful divine goddess of a big sisters birthday today!!"

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.

Trending