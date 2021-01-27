Fendi show sees Demi Moore, Kate Moss and Moss’ daughter Lila walk the runway at Paris Fashion Week

With familiar faces and a few surprises, there was a whole lot of star power at this year’s Paris Fashion Week.

Demi Moore hit the catwalk once again on Tuesday — this time modeling for Fendi’s spring/summer 2021 collection — stunning the audience with a plunging off-the-shoulder silk suit and wide-leg trousers. Completing the look was a pair of chest-length earrings and her signature black hair pulled back to show off the extravagance of her jewelry.

Moore’s Paris Fashion Week appearance comes off the heels of her November appearance at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie fashion show.

The 58-year-old made jaws drop at the time by rocking the "Savage Not Sorry" black lace thong teddy, as well as the "Commitment Issues" fishnet bodystocking that were paired with glittering diamonds. The star also opted for sleek tresses and a dark, smoky eye with berry lips.

DEMI MOORE POSTS THROWBACK PHOTO WITH EX-HUSBAND BRUCE WILLIS FROM 1987 EMMY AWARDS

Meanwhile, also dropping jaws, was the mother-daughter duo of Kate Moss, 47, and Lila Moss, 18, at Paris Fashion Week, marking their first appearance together on the runway.

Lila rocked the Fendi catwalk with an off-white bodysuit and knee-high boots. She completed the look with a gown adorned in pearl beads and a matching headpiece.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kate then followed her daughter up, dressed in an embellished teal gown and earrings, much akin to Moore’s, that dropped down to her chest.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lila made her runway debut at Miu Miu’s spring 2021 show at Paris Fashion Week in October, commanding the catwalk with three different looks.