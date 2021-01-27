Expand / Collapse search
Demi Moore
Published

Fendi show sees Demi Moore, Kate Moss and Moss’ daughter Lila walk the runway at Paris Fashion Week

Fendi's show was highlighted by Moore's surprise appearance and the Moss family's runway debut

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
With familiar faces and a few surprises, there was a whole lot of star power at this year’s Paris Fashion Week.

Demi Moore hit the catwalk once again on Tuesday — this time modeling for Fendi’s spring/summer 2021 collection — stunning the audience with a plunging off-the-shoulder silk suit and wide-leg trousers. Completing the look was a pair of chest-length earrings and her signature black hair pulled back to show off the extravagance of her jewelry.

Moore’s Paris Fashion Week appearance comes off the heels of her November appearance at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie fashion show.

The 58-year-old made jaws drop at the time by rocking the "Savage Not Sorry" black lace thong teddy, as well as the "Commitment Issues" fishnet bodystocking that were paired with glittering diamonds. The star also opted for sleek tresses and a dark, smoky eye with berry lips.

Demi Moore, left, Kate Moss, center, and Lila Moss, right, all hit the runway at Paris Fashion Week.

Demi Moore, left, Kate Moss, center, and Lila Moss, right, all hit the runway at Paris Fashion Week. (STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, also dropping jaws, was the mother-daughter duo of Kate Moss, 47, and Lila Moss, 18, at Paris Fashion Week, marking their first appearance together on the runway.

Lila rocked the Fendi catwalk with an off-white bodysuit and knee-high boots. She completed the look with a gown adorned in pearl beads and a matching headpiece.

Kate then followed her daughter up, dressed in an embellished teal gown and earrings, much akin to Moore’s, that dropped down to her chest.

Lila made her runway debut at Miu Miu’s spring 2021 show at Paris Fashion Week in October, commanding the catwalk with three different looks.

On Our Radar