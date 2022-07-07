Demi Moore explains inspiration behind first-ever swimwear collab: Women 'don't want to look matronly'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Demi Moore designed her latest line of Andie swimwear to make women feel desirable.

Moore, 59, opened up about the inspiration behind the new inclusive swimwear collection, which launched July 7, in a recent interview.

"For me, a big part about what was inspiring about this Andie collection was thinking about the things that women feel sensitive about, whether it's their tummy or other areas of the body," Moore told People magazine.

"They don't want to look matronly or not feel sexy or desirable," she continued. "That was really something in my own mind, which is changing this idea that we become less desirable as we get older."

The "Brave New World" actress used vintage pieces she owned to create the new line.

"I started thinking about how the last few years it was about suits with barely any cloth, and how much I loved the kind of elegance and glamor of, in my perception, of some of these vintage suits and the imagery that came with them and how you can feel sexy and empowered and comfortable and not have to show a lot of skin," Moore explained.

"The workmanship that went into the vintage suits is extraordinary," she added. "And some of them, you can't actually believe are swimwear. So the idea is: How do we make a woman wear something that feels good and playful and sexy that is also creating security and confidence and still has style? That was our goal."

Moore has been an investor in Andie since 2017 and has appeared in numerous campaigns for the company.

In July 2021, the actress posed with her three daughters, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis, for the "Together" campaign.

"Today is the day," Moore captioned the post. "SO excited to finally share @andieswim's new campaign, celebrating togetherness and showing up for the people you love… It was only fitting that I got to share this moment with the people I love most."

