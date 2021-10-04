Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris.

The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.

The "Ghost" star shares Willis with her ex-husband Bruce Willis. The actors also share daughters, Rumer, 33, and Tallulah, 27. Moore and Bruce, 66, were married from 1987 until they divorced in 2000.

Bruce and his second wife, Emma Heming, also have two daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6.

The "G.I. Jane" alum and her ex maintain a close relationship still. So much so, they even lived together during the beginning of the pandemic.

"I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had," Moore told Naomi Campbell on the model’s YouTube show. "It worked out that Bruce came and spent time with us and then his current wife and their small daughters joined a little bit later when the kids were finished with school."

"But that time, we hadn’t had as a family with just our immediate (family). It was really a blessing and I think that it’s also brought forward an incredible opportunity for going inward and raising our own consciousness, I think as individuals, but also, I feel, globally. It's everything that's come forward has allowed us to reevaluate what's important and what needs attention that has been overlooked and neglected. It was amazing," mused Moore.

The bestselling author said she loves having a blended, modern family.

"Our family, regardless of what the shape of it is, it's important to keep together and for the little ones to feel comfortable with me and to know me so they also know their sisters better," Moore said. "It was really sweet and we did have some silly times, for sure."