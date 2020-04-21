Demi Lovato on seeking mental health help amid pandemic: 'Asking for help is not a sign of weakness'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Demi Lovato is encouraging fans to reach out for help when they need it amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 27-year-old singer recently announced that she's helping to launch The Mental Health Fund, which aims to support four organizations dedicated to crisis counseling via text messaging, according to People magazine. It has already raised over $2.5 million.

In a recent interview with the outlet, Lovato discussed why such a resource is important.

“It’s so important that people have these lines because sometimes you feel really alone and you don’t know where to turn or who to talk to,” she explained. “You’re afraid that these thoughts you’re having are too dark, and you need guidance. That’s where this comes in. It can provide help to people who are struggling.”

The "Anyone" singer has always been very open about her mental health and is now urging fans to ask for help when they need it.

“Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. It’s a sign of strength. Oftentimes our society tells us that if we ask for help, we are weak,” Lovato said. “But the strongest thing someone can do is take that first step in getting help, whatever shape or form that is.”

Lovato said that over the last few weeks, she's been leaning on her friends, family and a "really good treatment team" to get through the stresses of social distancing.

Additionally, she told the outlet that she's been exercising.

“I’ve been exercising and going on walks. I like walking my dogs. I was doing yoga in the beginning but kind of fell off,” the singer said. “[I’ll] start that back up again. Meditating... anything that helps you focus and get centered is really good for you.”

Lovato also said that she's been practicing a new hobby since quarantine began.

“Every time I go on my dog walks, I take pictures of stuff in nature. I was just talking to a friend yesterday who’s a photographer and I was like, ‘I think I’m starting to really like photography!'” she said. “That might be a new hobby for me.”

All the extra free time has also allowed Lovato to focus on music. Having recently released "I'm Ready" with Sam Smith, as well as her songs "I Love Me" and "Anyone," Lovato said there's more to come.

“I’m constantly listening to music right now and through that just getting ideas for concepts for songs,” she said. “My next cycle of music, I just am really excited to be able to speak my truth. I haven’t put out new music in a long time, so I have a lot to say.”