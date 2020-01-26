Grammys: Demi Lovato returns to the stage for the first time since overdose with emotional performance

Demi Lovato returned to the stage for the first time since she almost lost her life last year.

The singer, 27, debuted her new song "Anyone" at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday night and looked stunning in a white gown.

After an introduction by "Little Women" director Greta Gerwing, Lovato was so overcome with emotion when she began to sing she paused to collect herself before starting the song again.

The lyrics touched her state of mind last July before her overdose. She actually wrote the song just before the incident.

"I tried to talk to my piano / I tried to talk to my guitar / Talked to my imagination / Confided in to alcohol / I tried and tried and tried some more / Told secrets 'til my voice was sore / Tired of empty conversation / Cause no one hears me anymore," Lovato began,

"A hundred million stories / And a hundred million songs / I feel stupid when I sing / Nobody's listening to me / Nobody's listening / I talked to shooting stars / But they always get it wrong / I feel stupid when I pray / So, why am I praying anyway? / If nobody's listening," she continued.

"Anyone, please send me anyone / Lord, is there anyone? / I need someone / Anyone, please send me anyone / Lord, is there anyone? / I need someone."

On Friday, the “Heart Attack” songstress spoke with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 in her first extended interview since she was hospitalized following the incident and shared an update on her overall progress and how her newfound faith in God helped her bounce back in a big way by finding her purpose in life.

“I was not really a big church person, like even a month ago,” she admitted. “I shied away from church for many years. I didn’t feel welcome. I was also, like, questioning my sexuality.”

“I tried to seek God through other experiences, whether that’s through other relationships or substances,” Lovato added. "And it’s just like, I had to realize that the God that I’m seeking, the God that I love and the God that I want to be my God is available 24/7, always at an arm’s length and constantly with me.”

Lovato is also set to perform the national anthem before this year's NFL Championship game on Feb 2. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will perform the halftime show.

