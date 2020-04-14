Demi Lovato talks friendships with Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers and ex Wilmer Valderrama

Having been in the spotlight from a young age, it's no wonder that Demi Lovato has crossed paths with several other stars.

Over the course of her career, the 27-year-old singer has had a highly-publicized friendship with Selena Gomez and relationships with Joe Jonas and Wilmer Valderrama.

Lovato recently opened up to Harper's Bazaar about her famous friends, revealing that her relationships with many of them have changed over the years.

FIFTH HARMONY ALUM LAUREN JAUREGUI APOLOGIZES AFTER POSTING ANTI-VAX VIDEO: 'I'M NOT PERSONALLY ANTI ANYTHING

Although she didn't offer any specific details, Lovato revealed that she is no longer in touch with any of the Jonas Brothers, who she co-starred with in the "Camp Rock" films.

The "Anyone" singer also was once very close with fellow Disney alum Selena Gomez, but that seems to have altered as well.

"When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her ..." she revealed. "I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best."

Similarly, Lovato's ex, the recently-engaged Valderrama, is no longer part of her life.

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY' ALUM KARA KEOUGH REVEALS SON DIED DURING CHILDBIRTH

"I'm really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we're not in each other's lives, haven't spoken in a long time," Lovato said.

She continued: "But I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be okay on my own. When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don't really get to learn about yourself."

One person that Lovato does keep in touch with from her early days in showbiz, however, is Miley Cyrus, she said.

“She’s awesome, and I love her to death and always will, always have," Lovato said. "But I think she’s kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with."

Lovato recently appeared on Cyrus' Instagram talk show, which she's hosting digitally amid the coronavirus outbreak.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two even discussed mending their relationship after a yearslong strain between the two of them.