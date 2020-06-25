Demi Lovato praises Kelly Clarkson for being ‘fearless and courageous' by publicly discussing her depression

Demi Lovato revealed Kelly Clarkson inspired her to be more open about her depression and mental health struggles.

Clarkson, 38, got candid with Lovato on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” about her “daily effort” to maintain a positive attitude.

“I love how open you are about mental health because I have similar issues, and I suffer from depression,” Clarkson told Lovato. “I think a lot of people, especially in the creative world or just from childhood even, [are] kind of trained to just keep going and ‘you can handle it,’ especially as a woman it’s like, ‘Don’t let them see you sweat.'”

Lovato called the “American Idol” alum her “first idol” that she was a huge fan of. “I wouldn't be the artist or even the person that I am with being so outspoken and vulnerable and fearless if I hadn't had you to look up to, so I thank you for that," she told Clarkson.

The “Sober” singer added: “I looked at you as my idol growing up. You are fearless and courageous and real as f--k, you know? I love that about you. When I was younger I always thought to myself, 'If I make it, I want to be like her because she's real and she's genuine.'"

Although Clarkson appreciated the sentiments, she admitted being happy isn’t as easy as she might make it seem.

"It takes work. I think everybody looks at us, like even when you overcome something, they're like, 'OK, she's already overcome that.' I'm like, 'No, no, no that's a daily effort in trying to be positive,'" the mother of two said.

She concluded: "That's not a given, like you're just over it and you went to some magic therapy session and it's over. I think that's a daily thing you work at and a daily thing that I work out."

Clarkson, who recently filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, has been opening up more about her mental health struggles in recent weeks. In a candid interview with Glamour UK, she revealed she had to seek therapy in order to deal with abandonment issues she suffered from her father leaving her early in her life.

Lovato is also very open with her fans about her depression. In 2018, she had a near-fatal overdose. Since then, she’s penned emotional songs that detail the mental state she was in at that time and how she's overcoming it.