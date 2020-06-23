Kelly Clarkson talks candidly about ‘challenging’ parts of motherhood: ‘You will want to cry so hard’

Kelly Clarkson had a candid chat with new and expectant mothers and got real about the “challenging” parts of motherhood.

“You are going to be inspired to do all of these magical things with your kids. Do things you've never done before. Try things you've never done before,” Clarkson, 38, shared during a virtual baby shower with Carter’s. “It is such an awesome experience being a parent.”

The “Stronger” singer shares two kids, Remy and River, with Brandon Blackstock, whom she recently filed for divorce from.

Clarkson called parenting “no greater gift,” but also admitted, “it can be overwhelming.”

“The Voice” judge continued: “You aren't just molding their little lives — it's changing you in the process, too.”

Clarkson also stressed that new moms should be patient with themselves. “You've got to look at the humor in everything, and in yourself," she told the group. "There are moments when you will want to cry so hard — and that's OK! — but just try to laugh and let it go."

For parting advice, the singer advised parents to nap while their children nap. “We all think, 'No, this is the only time I have something for me.' Don't do it! Take the nap, trust me," she warned.