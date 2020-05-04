Demi Lovato celebrates natural beauty with no-makeup swimsuit photo

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Demi Lovato is spending her coronavirus quarantine celebrating her inner beauty.

The 27-year-old singer shared a series of selfies over the weekend enjoying time lounging in her hot tub. She wore a red berry-colored swimsuit and let her hair fall over her shoulders in loose waves.

Lovato also celebrated her natural freckles going barefaced in the photos.

"Swipe to see how I discovered the self-timer feature for taking pics. @angelokritikos - you in trouble boo boo," she captioned the pics.

Lovato's famous friends supported her au natural look. “My girl is straight fire,” wrote model and new mom Ashley Graham.

“Ummmm gorg and those freckles,” added fellow singer Kesha.

Lovato has been extremely candid about her body image journey and how it's an ongoing process for her. "A huge thing for me has been body acceptance,” she admitted during the Teen Vogue Summit in 2019.

“I feel like something that is not really spoken about a lot is body acceptance. We hear the terms ‘body positivity’ all the time but to be honest, I don't always feel positive about my body. Sometimes I look in the mirror and I'm like, 'Oh I do not like what I see.' But in those moments, I don't sit there and dwell on it. I also don't lie to myself," she added.

Lovato said she now expresses "gratitude" when looking in the mirror. "I am grateful for my strength,” she said.

The pop star overcame a near-fatal drug overdose in July 2018. Lovato battles bipolar disorder, self-harm and other issues, which occasionally have made her a target for cruel online trolls and cyberbullying.