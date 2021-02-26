Demi Lovato shares post claiming gender reveals contribute to transphobia, draws mixed reactions

Demi Lovato is sharing her thoughts on gender reveals.

Hosting events to reveal the sex of a baby has become quite trendy in recent years, and the 28-year-old pop star has now expressed that she has a problem with the notion, re-sharing a post that says the events contribute to transphobia.

On Wednesday, the "Anyone" singer shared a post that began with a graphic of a small child looking confused with the text, "why gender reveals are transphobic."

The post, originally composed by performance artist ALOK, said that it is "insincere and incorrect to pretend that gender reveal parties are not transphobic. You can't have your proverbial pink-blue binary cake and eat it too."

"This is not about political correctness, it's just...correct," the post continued. "We condemn gender reveals not because of our identity, but because of reality."

The lengthy post explained that the concept of transphobia extends beyond holding prejudice against trans people, but also includes "a way of thinking that understands non-trans people as more natural/organic and erases everyone else."

Such a thought pattern fuels the mistreatment of everyone, the post said, but especially trans and gender-nonconforming people.

Across several more slides, the post continues to explain that gender reveal events reinforce the idea that "genitals = gender" and limit gender to only "boy or girl."

"This definition erases the fact that there are boys with vaginas and girls with penises and that there are people who are neither boys nor girls," said the graphic. "The idea that sex is based on genitalia is inconsistent with science."

The graphic added that gender reveals add to the idea that "while [trans people] might 'identify' as trans new, we were 'originally' 'born' [cisgender] and we later 'become' trans."

Cisgender is a term used to define someone that identifies with the gender they were assigned at birth.

Furthermore, gender reveals were accused of upholding "the gender binary and the binary prevents people from observing reality."

"The irony is that trans and gender non-conforming people are accused of advancing a 'gender ideology,' when in fact we are trying to escape it," the post concluded. "The real ideology at play here is a system which romanticizes the denial of individuality in the service of maintaining category."

Lovato's post drew mixed reactions from fans.

"This is ridiculous, if it’s not your child you don’t have a say," said one.

"Demi, no! This is incredibly unfair to say to happy expecting parents," another wrote.

A third added: "You can't be serious."

One fan wrote in the comments that they "love" the sentiment, while the post itself has earned over 255,000 likes -- over 120,000 more than a following post from the same day.