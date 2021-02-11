Dad blasted in crotch when gender reveal goes wrong

That’s got to hurt.

One dad got whacked in an especially uncomfortable area when the party popper meant to reveal the sex of his baby on the way blasted smack into his crotch.

Gemma Bayliffe Newby shared the painfully funny footage to YouTube on Monday, where it has since amassed over 26,000 views.

WARNING: Video contains profanity.

"From start to finish, everything that could go wrong definitely did," Newby captioned the clip, which began with a candid family moment in the living room.

"What do you think the baby is?" Newby asked, out of view of the camera. Her little girl, cozied up to her dad, excitedly exclaimed "a girl!"

"Shall we find out?" the mom continued, as the youngster jumped around with joy. Newby was also heard explaining to her daughter that an explosion of pink décor would reveal a new sister, while a blue blast would mean a brother.

The little girl counted down from three, as her dad struggled to pop a confetti cannon. Newby, meanwhile, was already releasing a bundle of blue balloons.

"How does this work?" the dad wondered, flipping the device around and accidentally popping the blue burst right right into his groin.

"Oh s---" he yelled, falling to the ground. The big sister-to-be couldn’t help but giggle, proudly clutching the balloons and sprinkling the confetti on her father.

The parents started laughing as well, and asked the girl what the color meant. She incorrectly surmised that the blue blast meant the baby would be a girl, and her face fell when her dad said the baby was, in fact, a boy.

"Why? I didn't want a boy!" she cried, tears running down her face as she got a hug from mom.

In a bid to lift her spirits, her parents pointed out that Peppa Pig, the star of the popular kids’ cartoon of the same name, had a little brother, but the kiddo didn’t seem soothed.

Interestingly enough, this isn't the first gender reveal to end in a party popper to the groin. In 2019, a dad-to-be in Tennessee suffered the same injury in a painful incident also caught on film.