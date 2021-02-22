Demi Lovato says she cut her hair because she 'used to hide behind' it

Demi Lovato has experimented with her appearance over the years but her most recent haircut means the most to her.

The 28-year-old pop star told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show that shaving off most of her hair in November has made her feel "free."

"I feel so free. I feel more authentic to who I am," Lovato said. "I also feel like I used to hide behind my hair."

"I used to use my hair to hide behind," she admitted. "It would cover my body. So when I started doing all this work on myself, I thought, 'What is something that I've been holding onto my whole life that I need to let go of?' And it was that. I feel more myself now."

Lovato has been very candid with her fans about her battle with mental health and an eating disorder. In fact, in her new documentary, "Dancing With the Devil," the actress will open up about her near-fatal 2018 overdose.

"The world has been so loving and accepting of me telling my story and there's been so much love and support," Lovato said when the trailer debuted. "What's great is we live in a time where nobody's perfect, and we're not gonna get role models by watching people not make mistakes. We're going to meet and learn from our role models who have overcome their deepest darkest struggles."

In the short preview, the "Anyone" singer revealed that she suffered a heart attack and three strokes after her overdose.

"My doctors said that I have five to 10 minutes," she says in the trailer. "... I've had a lot of lives, like my cat. I'm on my ninth life."

The docuseries is a follow-up to her wildly popular 2017 YouTube Originals documentary, "Simply Complicated," which now has more than 35 million views on YouTube.

"It’s been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I’m ready to share my story with the world. For the first time, you’ll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view," Lovato said in a statement.

"I’m grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world," she added.

"Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil" premieres March 23 on YouTube.