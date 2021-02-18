Demi Lovato talks 'painful journey' after 2018 overdose: 'I'm so proud of the person I am today'

Demi Lovato is continuing to open up about her near-fatal 2018 overdose.

The singer, 28, recently spoke to People magazine, revealing that she "wouldn't change a thing" about how the events transpired following the overdose.

"Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned," the multihyphenate told the outlet at a Television Critics Association panel. "It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don't regret anything."

Lovato noted that she is "proud" of who she is today and expressed excitement for people to see her upcoming four-part YouTube documentary, "Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil."

"I'm so proud of the person I am today," Lovato continued. "I'm so proud that people get to see it in this documentary and I couldn't be more grateful that I had someone by my side."

The trailer for Lovato’s docuseries debuted on Wednesday. In the trailer, she explained that she had "five to 10 minutes" to live after suffering a heart attack and three strokes following her overdose.

With her docuseries set to premiere on March 23, Lovato hopes the series will "set the record straight" about her life and struggles.

"I wanted to reveal it all for my fans and say this is who I am and this is where I'm at today and this is the journey that got me here, and if it helps you, then I hope that it can because that was ultimately my purpose in putting this out," she continued in her interview with People.

Lovato opened up further about her overdose and its lasting effects during YouTube's TCA panel on Wednesday and revealed that she was also left with brain damage.

"I was left with brain damage and I still deal with the effects of that today," Lovato shared. "I don't drive a car because I have blind spots in my vision."

Lovato said that she also had a hard time reading because her vision was so blurred. It took about two months, she said, for her to "read out of a book."

