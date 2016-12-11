Demi Lovato Changes Look, Remembers Whitney Houston

Just a few hours before singing sensation Whitney Houston’s untimely death, gorgeous young starlet Demi Lovato debuted her new blonde locks on Twitter.

After tweeting exchanges with fans about her new look ("Thank you SO much Nine Zero One salon for my new locks!! How do you guys like the new look??"), her fans were quick to respond. They even got the topic, "Demi Blondevato," trending on the social media site.

After hearing the news about Houston, however, Lovato's tone changed. “This can’t be true," she wrote, "One of my idols gone??” Lovato went on, “This is so unbelievably sad…#RIPWhitneyHouston.”

After the acclaimed songstress was found dead in her Beverly Hills hotel room Saturday afternoon, stars everywhere were sending thoughts and prayers to Houston and her family.

Lovato was particularly moved following Houston’s death, tweeting out "I Look To You - Whitney Houston.... :'(."

Lovato was not at the Grammy Awards the night after Houston’s death was reported, telling fans she would be taking “a mind and body cleansing retreat” for the week.

After returning from Chile only a week ago, where the singer performed at the opening of the Iquique festival, the actress has kept a relatively low profile.

It was only a few weeks ago that the former Disney star returned from her twitter hiatus to wish former beau Wilder Valderrama a happy birthday.

