Demi Lovato shares makeup-free selfie: 'It’s important to show myself underneath it all'

Demi Lovato is celebrating #NoMakeupMonday.

The "Anyone" singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a stunning makeup-free selfie with a powerful message of self-love.

"Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all," wrote Lovato, 27, in the caption.

CELEBRITIES REACT TO HARVEY WEINSTEIN' GUILTY VERDICT: 'HERE'S HOPING FOR CONSECUTIVE SENTENCES'

The photo showed her looking very fresh-faced, freckles and all.

"This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time," she continued. "Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. 🖤 #ILoveMe."

Lovato received plenty of love from her famous friends in the comments.

'MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7' MOVIE PRODUCTION PAUSES OVER CARONAVIRUS CONCERNS

"Hi beauty!!!" wrote model Ashley Graham.

"Love that babe," commented Vanessa Hudgens.

Kelsea Ballerini simply wrote, "Stunning. 💗"

Chrissy Metz agreed, writing, "Stunnnnerrr."

The post comes after news broke that Lovato will host a talk show on the upcoming streaming platform Quibi.

On "Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato," the singer will interview "both experts and celebrity guests," according to Variety.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’ve always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation,” said Lovato in a statement. “We’re excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests, while finding room for laughter and learning.”