Demi Lovato says rehab helped prepare her for self-isolation: ‘I’ve already pretty much done this’

Demi Lovato is sharing how her past times in rehab have helped prepare her the coronavirus quarantine.

The 27-year-old star appeared on Jameela Jamil's "I Weigh" podcast on Friday and she opened up how she's doing in self-isolation.

"My quarantine is going really well," Lovato explained to Jamil, 34.

DEMI LOVATO ON SEEKING MENTAL HEALTH HELP AMID PANDEMIC: 'ASKING FOR HELP IS NOT A SIGN OF WEAKNESS'

The former Disney Channel actress went on to explain how her natural "homebody" nature has aided her.

"What's funny is, one, I'm a homebody because I don't love fame," Lovato said. "I love being able to reach a lot of people with my music and help them. And I love being able to use my platform for the greater good.

"But when it comes to paparazzi or getting recognized, things like that, that's just not a part that I really enjoy, so I stay home anyways. I'm a homebody. So yes, I'm much more used to self-isolation," she added.

Lovato also noted that her stints in rehab -- once in 2010 and another following her 2018 overdose -- made her fine with quarantining as well.

JAMEELA JAMIL FIRES BACK AT PEOPLE TRYING TO BRING HER INTO TAYLOR SWIFT AND DEMI LOVATO'S FEUD: 'I'M 34'

"I'm also really used to it because I was joking with some friends that I met in treatment before. I was like, 'This just feels like rehab,'" she explained. "You're on lockdown at a facility, which most of the time was like a house-looking place or they've got beds, except in rehab you don't get TV or your phone, so this is actually luxurious.

"... You don't get to go to the store whenever you want or Postmate whatever you want. So, it's just interesting. I was like, 'I'm glad that I've already pretty much done this a few times in my life,'" the "Sorry Not Sorry" songstress added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for if she's been working during this time at home? "I don't really do well working from home. If I'm home, I want to relax," she noted elsewhere in the interview.

"I want to spend time with whoever I'm with, and my dogs. I just do better in the studio. I do better on set. I haven't created much while I've been quarantining, but I have been doing a lot of growth and that's journaling, meditating, guided prayers, church services from my phone, things like that."